Track Walk - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018









Oh hello, DH fans... Didn't see you there. Welcome back. The long wait is over; the downtime is done. Round one of the UCI World Cup is finally upon us once again, after a half-year hiatus. Coming out of a soul-destroying, snowy hibernation or more likely, winter training in far away lands, your favourite gravity mountain bike racers have congregated on an upper corner of the Mediterranean and there's good news... This venue as a place to grab a wonderful calamari dinner, or to do battle by bike, is unlikely to disappoint.



Beginning 245m above the harbour finish line, we'll be starting with some generously proportioned jumps on course gravel, before plunging straight into the belly of the beast. And boy does it look like a monster... It's possible you've never seen rocks quite like this in your mountain bike career, so jagged and plentiful they are. Littered with large drops, gaps and only wheel destroying savagery in between, rest assured bikes will not be spending much time on the ground. The final third of the course offers a little more dirt as it ploughs on through evenly spaced trees and some smaller features, but speeds are kept running high. Riders then arrive at a road crossing that delivers them into much-discussed, final urban section. With few turns and only a couple of obstacles in the narrow alleyways, there won't be much deviation in the times here, but it'll be mighty fast and an interesting twist from a set-up perspective.



It's a completely new season and a totally new track... Who's your money on? Why not call it now before everyone gets a glimpse of who's on it tomorrow for training...









Leaving mainland Croatia behind.





Riders and teams have enjoyed a relaxed start to proceedings, taking in the quaint coastal harbour below the track.





American, Bruce Klein, ready to rock out to some jagged rocks on his shiny new Commencal





Colorful Veli Losinj.





Croatia by the sea... You'd like it here.





Brendan's ex-mechanic, Benoit Vergnaud, is now wrenching for the boys in blue... Brook MacDonald to be precise.





Fire in the hole.... The lethal AG is on a fresh ride and ready to rip out throats on track once again.





Eddie Masters doesn't quite know what to do with all his free time this year after switching up his role as team owner and manager for the cushy job of factory rider.





TV Taylor stoked with his Unno race beauty. If you're a fan of black, you will love this team...





A serene cruise in what could be considered an old folks bus gets you up top.





It's not too often a World Cup DH starts in a place like this... Cairns is surely one, but this view might just take top spot.





The Intense Factory boys salute before the drop.





The views from the top are stunning as riders drop into a brand new track here in Croatia.





The first fight for grip is a lengthy motorway of large jumps on very coarse, dry gravel.





Emilie Siegenthaler spots the distant landing on one of the massive senders.





New season, new sponsor... The World Cup just got classier.





The majority of this track is just full-on unfriendly.





Loris Vergier soaks in the sun as he makes his way down the first track walk of 2018.





When the entire track is filled with shard and jagged rocks, you'd best be paying attention to the select few painted bright orange.





The aptly named Pinball section.





Hopefully these nets won't have too busy a weekend ahead.





Aaron Gwin's mechanic John Hall trying not to think about what all those rocks might do to tires and wheels this weekend.





Rocks on rocks on rocks on rocks.





Rocks of all shapes and sizes up on this hill.





A lovely and extremely rare soft patch... worth showing off.





Brosnan's never not keen. First race of the season, he'll be keener than ever.





Got hucks? This track has... and you'd best not mess them up because it's going to hurt.





The trail surface is varied, the rocks are razor sharp in places and smooth slab in others.





Rachel Atherton, always one to laugh and smile in the face extreme gnar.





After a few minutes of rocks, racers will blast through a small section of trees with multiple line options.





Florent Payet is one for an audacious line or two and there are a few to be found on the Croatian hillside.





Mark Wallace and Gee Atherton never let hats come between them.





A soft grassy patch for a nice gentle land.... ah nevermind.





Tracey Hannah is one of many pro riders who have tested here in the off season, and even still isn't fully convinced of which line through the rocks gets you to the bottom the quickest.





For all the Atwill fans out there... here's the man himself.





Rachel and protege, Millie Johnset, striding down a canonball section in the sun.





Dry as a bone and zero chance of rain this week in Croatia.





Sissy she ain't... Hit this gap she will.





Aaron Gwin and Neko Mullally trying to make sense of it all.





Presenting the one and only berm on the entire track. Here she is.





The final stretch to the finish line is a new concept in Losinj. Have no fear though, it is fast and steep and will definitely not be a sprint.





It's safe to say this is a first on the WC circuit that finishes on the city streets between a cafe and a sailing school, just meters from the sea.





There's plenty of colour on the Croatian coast.





All kind of badass bikes are lurking in the pits ready to be unleashed on track.





Brook is extra hungry for those wins on a bike he already knows and loves. His last and indeed only WC victory was aboard a Summum in 2012.





Sik Mik eats his sandwiches like he rides his bikes.... real mean.





Got shocks? It wouldn't be a downhill race without them. Let's keep it that way with more savage rock action like we're about to witness at this fresh venue.





Jack gets the World Champ's bike ready to battle some Croatian rocks.





Bike candy ready for application at the IFR pits.





Number 1 and don't you forget it.





The scene is set and we're certain big things are to come from this incredible venue. Goodnight from Croatia.






