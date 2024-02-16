Watch
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Video: Friday Fails #312
Feb 16, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
20 Comments
Grab some popcorn. It's time for a huge batch of Friday Fails.
What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #312?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,074 articles
20 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
danielfloyd
(2 hours ago)
#5
never had a chance of clearing that drop. I was shaking my head the whole time he was rolling up
[Reply]
2
0
bbblblwr
(1 hours ago)
Hey people, bike and fail more for a better friday! There were some really old fails in this and some of the last editions ...
[Reply]
2
0
DadOTwins
(1 hours ago)
I can only assume that the bike park featured in
#14
was constructed by trail designers who sucked down 40's instead of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for breakfast....
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(20 mins ago)
The feature to the left in
#23
looks like a recipe for some disaster too.
[Reply]
2
0
Ebab
(37 mins ago)
#30….. crashing at Bootleg is like sticking your shaft into a sharks mouth
[Reply]
2
0
CSharp
(1 hours ago)
That dang branch from the very first clip! LOL
[Reply]
2
0
SunsPSD
(1 hours ago)
Some good ones in this episode!
[Reply]
2
0
samyalll
(51 mins ago)
14 gives the most literal "heads up" I've ever seen.
[Reply]
1
0
FatTonyNJ
(17 mins ago)
30 was horrible, but I need a physics major to explain what happened in #18.....
[Reply]
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(2 hours ago)
#7
aren't you Taz from Looney Tunes?
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(1 hours ago)
that's one way to start it bud!
[Reply]
2
0
enduroelite
(1 hours ago)
Santa can't can't
[Reply]
2
0
CSharp
(1 hours ago)
14 is a repeat.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(49 mins ago)
Most of them seem to be repeats. Get out there and film your fails, y'all!
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(37 mins ago)
Some how I seem to recall
#27
being a repeat as well.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(57 mins ago)
#1
- usual I say the tree always wins...but that might have been a draw.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(50 mins ago)
"That's one way to end it".....right at the beginning
[Reply]
1
0
Weare138
(48 mins ago)
#6
had it until the very end, but
#30
took it this week. Yikes.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(36 mins ago)
I think
#6
was more of a failed front flip than a dead sailor...at least that's what I'd say if it was me. Almost made it.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(40 mins ago)
#14
dumbest fail of the year. So stupid and yet predictable.
[Reply]
