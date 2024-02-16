Video: Friday Fails #312

Feb 16, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Grab some popcorn. It's time for a huge batch of Friday Fails.

What was the worst fail from Friday Fails #312?








Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,074 articles

20 Comments
  • 12 0
 #5 never had a chance of clearing that drop. I was shaking my head the whole time he was rolling up
  • 2 0
 Hey people, bike and fail more for a better friday! There were some really old fails in this and some of the last editions ...
  • 2 0
 I can only assume that the bike park featured in #14 was constructed by trail designers who sucked down 40's instead of Cinnamon Toast Crunch for breakfast....
  • 1 0
 The feature to the left in #23 looks like a recipe for some disaster too.
  • 2 0
 #30….. crashing at Bootleg is like sticking your shaft into a sharks mouth
  • 2 0
 That dang branch from the very first clip! LOL
  • 2 0
 Some good ones in this episode!
  • 2 0
 14 gives the most literal "heads up" I've ever seen.
  • 1 0
 30 was horrible, but I need a physics major to explain what happened in #18.....
  • 1 0
 #7 aren't you Taz from Looney Tunes?
  • 1 0
 that's one way to start it bud!
  • 2 0
 Santa can't can't
  • 2 0
 14 is a repeat.
  • 1 0
 Most of them seem to be repeats. Get out there and film your fails, y'all!
  • 1 0
 Some how I seem to recall #27 being a repeat as well.
  • 1 0
 #1 - usual I say the tree always wins...but that might have been a draw.
  • 1 0
 "That's one way to end it".....right at the beginning
  • 1 0
 #6 had it until the very end, but #30 took it this week. Yikes.
  • 1 0
 I think #6 was more of a failed front flip than a dead sailor...at least that's what I'd say if it was me. Almost made it.
  • 1 0
 #14 dumbest fail of the year. So stupid and yet predictable.







