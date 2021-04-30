Video: Specialized Celebrates Trail Building with Talking Shovels in 'Metalheads'

Apr 30, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

"The Most Prestigious Job That a Tool Can Have"

bigquotesTrails are the lifeblood of mountain biking, connecting us with nature and offering a reprieve from the complexities of the modern age. To be a part of the building process is to be part of something bigger than yourself, bigger than any one thing or person. Connecting the pieces for us, as a brand, is Soil Searching. It’s not a product or a tax write off—it’s the manifestation of our love for the people, and process, that make trails a reality…

At least that’s what we hope you walk away with from this film. But hey, there are talking shovels too if that’s more your thing.


Get Involved: http://bit.ly/soil-headsSpecialized


11 Comments

  • 12 0
 Specialized Team: how high are you?

Director of this film: yes
  • 1 0
 I think I'm scarred for life. I'll never be able to pick up a shovel again
  • 1 0
 That was an interesting experience.
  • 1 0
 I liked it. E-Bike Marketing, but it wasn't smashed down your face hole.
  • 1 0
 Looks like ebike justify to me more than celebrating of trail building
  • 1 0
 awkward.
  • 1 0
 Wut?
  • 1 0
 Details about the songs?
  • 1 0
 Home - J. Crum Pray - Duce Williams
  • 1 0
 yeah
  • 1 2
 A bit late, I watched this last week.

