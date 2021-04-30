Video: Specialized Celebrates Trail Building with Talking Shovels in 'Metalheads'

"The Most Prestigious Job That a Tool Can Have"
|Trails are the lifeblood of mountain biking, connecting us with nature and offering a reprieve from the complexities of the modern age. To be a part of the building process is to be part of something bigger than yourself, bigger than any one thing or person. Connecting the pieces for us, as a brand, is Soil Searching. It’s not a product or a tax write off—it’s the manifestation of our love for the people, and process, that make trails a reality…
At least that’s what we hope you walk away with from this film. But hey, there are talking shovels too if that’s more your thing.
Get Involved: http://bit.ly/soil-heads—Specialized
Director of this film: yes
