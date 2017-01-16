2016 Photo of the Year: $10,000 Cash Prizing

There is $15,000 in cash and prizes on the line in the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM, so get ready to nominate your favorite pictures. There is $15,000 in cash and prizes on the line in the 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM, so get ready to nominate your favorite pictures.





What's at stake? $10,000 Cash and $5,000 in Prizing



The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is coming fast. The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $10,000 cash.



Think you have a banger? This is your chance to see how you stack up against the best mountain bike photographers in the world. Any images uploaded during 2016, or up until January 24th, 2017, can be nominated, and you can nominate up to three photos of your own or from other photographers for entry into the competition. Last year over 200,000 votes were cast until ultimately only one image was chosen. This year it's sure to be even more and we can't wait to see who is selected. You have until January 24th, 2017 to nominate your favorite shots, and remember that the photo of the year is now a part of the Pinkbike MTB awards, with the winner grabbing not only the title but also the trophy.



How Does it Work?



All photos taken and uploaded during 2016 and before January 24th, 2017 that are nominated by users are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to 3 different photos into the contest (see how to nominate below). The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo randomly against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the match ups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2016 Photo of the Year Powered by SRAM. Deadline for nominations is January 24th, 2016.



The winner that is chosen by you, the readers, will receive a cheque for $10,000 plus $5,000 in prizes thanks to SRAM, as well as the title of 2016 Photo of the Year.



