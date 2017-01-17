Knolly Bikes Bids Farewell to Conor Macfarlane

Photo: Tom Richards @tomivorricards/ Furnival Media



Three years ago we got a call from factory team rider, Garett Buehler. Garett was stoked about his year and wanted to chat about media he planned for 2015 including a trip to New Zealand to film and ride with Conor. "Duuude, you gotta sponsor Conor. He's a serious bad ass." Knowing Garett's ability to judge talent we needed to listen and started chatting with Conor which led to his first factory deal in 2015. Conor didn't disappoint having a great year and partnered with Garett they released an awesome video:



Three years ago we got a call from factory team rider, Garett Buehler. Garett was stoked about his year and wanted to chat about media he planned for 2015 including a trip to New Zealand to film and ride with Conor. "Duuude, you gotta sponsor Conor. He's a serious bad ass." Knowing Garett's ability to judge talent we needed to listen and started chatting with Conor which led to his first factory deal in 2015. Conor didn't disappoint having a great year and partnered with Garett they released an awesome video:



Conor is the real deal. Super talented, down to earth, positive attitude and incredibly professional. Going into 2016 he was shaping up to be a freeride superstar so it was easy to continue working with him extending his contract.



Photo: Tom Richards @tomivorricards/ Furnival Media



Two years riding for the brand Conor not only did a fantastic job but reminded us how versatile, durable and sophisticated the bikes are as he pushed his limits. This was shown at the 2016 edition of Red Bull Rampage where he went to battle with the desert in our sport's most notable contest securing votes from his colleagues to win the first every Kelly McGarry Spirit award. Conor has developed quickly driven by hard work and a great attitude so it is no surprise that he attracted opportunities that suited his development and provided him with greater support. As such we are saying farewell to Conor as he moves on from Knolly Bikes in 2017.



Photo: Stephan Haworth



"The decision to part ways with Conor was easy but difficult. We hoped to have him in the brand for his career but unfortunately timing isn't on our side. It is unfortunate to see him go but we are stoked to see him progress his career." - Ryan Berrecloth - Knolly Bikes Team Manager



Conor is the real deal. Super talented, down to earth, positive attitude and incredibly professional. Going into 2016 he was shaping up to be a freeride superstar so it was easy to continue working with him extending his contract.Two years riding for the brand Conor not only did a fantastic job but reminded us how versatile, durable and sophisticated the bikes are as he pushed his limits. This was shown at the 2016 edition of Red Bull Rampage where he went to battle with the desert in our sport's most notable contest securing votes from his colleagues to win the first every Kelly McGarry Spirit award. Conor has developed quickly driven by hard work and a great attitude so it is no surprise that he attracted opportunities that suited his development and provided him with greater support. As such we are saying farewell to Conor as he moves on from Knolly Bikes in 2017."The decision to part ways with Conor was easy but difficult. We hoped to have him in the brand for his career but unfortunately timing isn't on our side. It is unfortunate to see him go but we are stoked to see him progress his career." -



Conor's last Knolly edit before moving on. Shot and edited by Tom Richards @tomivorricards/ Furnival Media



"I’m very grateful for what Knolly have done for me, picking me up and helping play a role in turning me into the rider I am today. To ride for a company which makes solid bikes and lets you do what you think is right for you with no pressure is all you can ask for really so I’m stoked on the time I got to spend with Knolly, cheers guys!" - Conor Macfarlane



An announcement will shortly follow on where the Kiwi superstar will land. Stay tuned for more details.





From everyone here at Knolly, we want to say a big thanks Conor for all your hard work and memories. You have done some amazing things on our bikes and we're stoked to see you kill it in the future.



Cheers,



www.knollybikes.com



MENTIONS: @KNOLLYBIKES

Conor's last Knolly edit before moving on. Shot and edited by Tom Richards @tomivorricards/ Furnival Media"I’m very grateful for what Knolly have done for me, picking me up and helping play a role in turning me into the rider I am today. To ride for a company which makes solid bikes and lets you do what you think is right for you with no pressure is all you can ask for really so I’m stoked on the time I got to spend with Knolly, cheers guys!" -An announcement will shortly follow on where the Kiwi superstar will land. Stay tuned for more details.From everyone here at Knolly, we want to say a big thanks Conor for all your hard work and memories. You have done some amazing things on our bikes and we're stoked to see you kill it in the future.Cheers,

Must Read This Week