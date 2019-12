12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout

How To:

1 -

2 -

3 -

4 -

5 -

6 -

7 -

8 -

9 -

10 -

11 -

12 -

1 - Plank hold for 20 seconds



Plank hold for 20 seconds 2 - Superman extensions



Superman extensions

3 - Burpees



Burpees 4 - Rolling forearm side planks



Rolling forearm side planks

5 - Push-ups



Push-ups 6 - Reverse Lunges



Reverse Lunges

7 - Tuck jumps



Tuck jumps 8 - Sit-ups



Sit-ups

9 - Air Squats



Air Squats 10 - Mountain climbers



Mountain climbers

11 - Hip raises



Hip raises 12 - Alternating side lunges



Alternating side lunges

Variations:

The workout premise is just like the song . Start with one 20-second plank hold. Then move on to 2 burpees, followed by a plank hold for 20 seconds. Next, 3 push-ups, 2 burpees, and a 20-second plank hold. Follow that with 4 Superman extensions, 3 push-ups, 2 burpees, and one 20 second-plank hold. Keep going until you've built up and completed the full countdown from 12 alternating side lunges down to that plank hold.Plank hold for 20 secondsSuperman extensionsBurpeesRolling forearm side planksPush-upsReverse LungesTuck jumpsSit-upsAir SquatsMountain climbersHip raisesAlternating side lungesYou can try to just complete all the exercises, do it for speed as fast as possible, hold weight when you're doing the squats and lunges if you have dumbbells (or milk jugs!) available or mix it up with other exercises if you have access to a more extensive gym.Don't forget to stretch afterward! If you need some extra inspiration, revisit Yoga with Abi's most recent videos