5 Ways Brands Draw The Crowds In - Sea Otter 2019

Free Stuff & Contests

Socks, T-shirts, sunglasses, baseball caps, stickers, keychains, mugs and posters... Laguna Seca is the place to be if you're looking to get some freebies.

It's impossible to count the number of bike and prize pack giveaways at the Laguna Seca Raceway this weekend... This here's a scooter that the boys from Pit Viper will be drawing a winner for.

Food & Drink

Mmm... Coffee! Canyon, Shimano, Mavic, Santa Cruz, Commencal, and the list goes on. There's always somewhere you can find a free cup of Joe to get you through the day.

Commencal and Bell both had pancakes with real maple syrup to draw us Canadians in.

Allen Lim and Skratch Labs had samples of their bars and chews along with Clif, Honey Stinger, Picky Bars and more. They also had a rice cooker out back and the best thing I tasted all day were the freshly made bacon rice cakes...

Real food. Real delicious food!

Slime fountain! Just kidding, this isn't food or drink.

Autographs & Meet and Greets

Luca, Greg and Loris were working hard at the Crankbrothers booth this morning...

Claire Buchanan and the Fasthouse crew signed posters at the Bell Helmets.

Information

Park Tool has tools you can stop by and use, as well as information clinics. Not sure about how to set your suspension up? Sea Otter is a great place to find someone knowledgeable to help you. It's also a great place to find a bike to demo.

Fun & Games

Head over to Tiki Island where Giant and Liv are based to shoot some hoops.

Ride Concepts had a bunny hop contest. We hear yesterday's winner was wearing their Coaster sandals...

Topeak had an ingenious "Pumpball Challenge" where you push the ball around with air from one of their floor pumps.

Who doesn't love giant Jenga? I mean, Pivot Jenga...

Hydaflask with a more refined version of beer pong.

If you feel like pedaling on a trainer, there are ample opportunities to spin and win!

I saw a couple of these wheelie challenge set-ups.

SRAM has a photobooth with fun props to keep you entertained.

It's a waste of precious marketing dollars if you aren't drawing the crowds in to your booth at Sea Otter and so if you're one of the hundreds of brands at the biggest outdoor bike festival in North America, you're going to pull out all the stops to make sure that you can win the crowd's attention. Here are some of the things we spotted brands doing to try and win hearts and email addresses.What was the best thing you saw at Sea Otter this year? What would you like to see a brand do next year?