5 Ways Brands Draw The Crowds In - Sea Otter 2019

It's a waste of precious marketing dollars if you aren't drawing the crowds in to your booth at Sea Otter and so if you're one of the hundreds of brands at the biggest outdoor bike festival in North America, you're going to pull out all the stops to make sure that you can win the crowd's attention. Here are some of the things we spotted brands doing to try and win hearts and email addresses. Free Stuff & ContestsFood & Drink
Mmm... Coffee! Canyon, Shimano, Mavic, Santa Cruz, Commencal, and the list goes on. There's always somewhere you can find a free cup of Joe to get you through the day.
Autographs & Meet and GreetsInformation
Real food. Real delicious food!
Fun & Games
Park Tool has tools you can stop by and use, as well as information clinics. Not sure about how to set your suspension up? Sea Otter is a great place to find someone knowledgeable to help you. It's also a great place to find a bike to demo.
Ride Concepts had a bunny hop contest. We hear yesterday's winner was wearing their Coaster sandals...
What was the best thing you saw at Sea Otter this year? What would you like to see a brand do next year?
7 Comments
Post a Comment