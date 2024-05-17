7 Things We Learned - Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

Photos Credit: WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series

1. We could see tighter Enduro results than Downhill this week.

2. Canadian men are showing up in a big way.

3. We could see record four-peat overall wins this year.

4. Pro teams really are the dream.

5. Charlie Murray's win was a long time coming, but not totally unexpected.

6. Chloe Taylor's podium was also a long time coming, and totally unexpected.

7. Things are looking up for the YT Mob and Jack Moir.

