Photo Epic: Staggering Sends - Loosefest XL Days 2 & 3

Andreu Lacondeguy was the first rider to put down big tricks on the mega hip at the end of the course.

Kade Edwards: "I want to learn flat spins". Ok, done.

Prepping time

Last minute bolt tightening. Key when you're hitting jumps this size.

Szymon Godziek took a fall late Thursday night, we're still waiting for a full update, but it sounds like a shoulder injury.

Damon Iwanaga is one of the biggest senders at the event, but unfortunately went a bit too big and ended up with a broken collarbone. Healing vibes my friend!

Adolf Silva took an incredible crash and broke his femur in three places. He's doing well now but had us all holding our breath for a bit. Get well soon bud!

Side saddle sends for Bas Van Steenbergen.

Party trains down the upper section of the course.

Back in action at Loosefest, Remy Morton lets it all hang out.

Riders need full speed and a full pull to clear the 100ft (30.48 meter) step down.

Sky high for Clemens Kaudela.

One of the fastest on the World Cup circuit and one of the most stylish riders to boot, Kade Edwards is a force to be reckoned with.

Post-run stoke.

*Looks up definition of table* , *Sees this picture*

Checking out the nuggets.

Conor didn't arrive as early as some others and only rode yesterday for the first time. He clearly felt good on the course and was the first to flip this gap.

Waiting for the wind to die.

Airtime (planes), trains and... automobiles? Remy Morton getting the course all lubed up.

The man of the hour Nico Vink. If you build it, you ride it.

Jordie Lunn taking a breather.

Follow the leader.

This step down is small, nottttt. (Said with Borat voice).

Boop!

60kph through the berm at the bottom.

Media squids don't know what to do when the camera is pointed on them. Freakin' A Eric!

Mood lighting at the Monster Energy tent.

Cheers to a good day.

The day ended with a world-class barbecue complete with fresh wild boar.





After a solid day of warming up in private, Loosefest XL opened its doors and allowed the insanity to be witnessed by all. Wednesday and Thursday of this week brought us everything from the highest of highs to the most somber of lows. Riders were pushing their bodies to the limits on the new XL course and, in some cases, the course bit back. Despite the invitation list featuring some of the best freeriders in the world, we unfortunately saw three ambulances over the past two days. Adolf Silva suffered the worse injury of the three, and ended up breaking his femur in multiple places while US-based Damon Iwanaga came down hard on the final hip and walked away with a broken collarbone and lastly, Szymon Godziek was struck with a bit of bad luck and came down hard on his shoulder. He was taken away last night to get a full check-up and find out the extent of the injury. We wish all the riders a speedy recovery and are sending positive vibes.Although there were a few injuries, the remaining riders didn't let them get in their heads and were able to put down two incredible evening sessions. Most of the riders have put in a full top to bottom run at this point and have conquered all the features on the course. There have been a few mega trains, massive whips, and even a few flips. Conor and Andreu have raised the bar in the trick department, while Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave are fan favorites for their never-ending style. The next two days are sure to be the best, and we'll have a full photo recap later in the week.