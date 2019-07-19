Photo Epic: Staggering Sends - Loosefest XL Days 2 & 3

After a solid day of warming up in private, Loosefest XL opened its doors and allowed the insanity to be witnessed by all. Wednesday and Thursday of this week brought us everything from the highest of highs to the most somber of lows. Riders were pushing their bodies to the limits on the new XL course and, in some cases, the course bit back. Despite the invitation list featuring some of the best freeriders in the world, we unfortunately saw three ambulances over the past two days. Adolf Silva suffered the worse injury of the three, and ended up breaking his femur in multiple places while US-based Damon Iwanaga came down hard on the final hip and walked away with a broken collarbone and lastly, Szymon Godziek was struck with a bit of bad luck and came down hard on his shoulder. He was taken away last night to get a full check-up and find out the extent of the injury. We wish all the riders a speedy recovery and are sending positive vibes.
Although there were a few injuries, the remaining riders didn't let them get in their heads and were able to put down two incredible evening sessions. Most of the riders have put in a full top to bottom run at this point and have conquered all the features on the course. There have been a few mega trains, massive whips, and even a few flips. Conor and Andreu have raised the bar in the trick department, while Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave are fan favorites for their never-ending style. The next two days are sure to be the best, and we'll have a full photo recap later in the week.
Prepping time
