Brendan Fairclough Has Hand Infection Due to Splinter

Jun 9, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
After getting a splinter in his hand at Schladming Brendan opted for a bit of home surgery and paid the price with a concerning infection that he hopes won t spoil the week ahead.

Brendan Fairclough shared on Instagram today that a splinter in his hand led to an infection that required a trip to the hospital after he tried to remove it.

He said in an Instagram story update that he has had the splinter for about three weeks now. In Schladming last week, he tried to "self-operate" to remove it, but his operation didn't work. After riding yesterday, his hand swelled up badly and felt "like it was on fire," so he went to the hospital, where he was given antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.


bigquotesMoral of the story is don't self-operate with dirty scalpels and needles.Brendan Fairclough

He is currently still on antibiotics and plans to see the doctor again in the morning. He doesn't know yet whether he can ride this weekend, but we hope to see him back on the bike ASAP. We will update you when we know more, and in the meantime, we wish Brendan all the best.

20 Comments

  • 69 1
 The only time a hand job ends badly.
  • 1 0
 lol
  • 8 0
 I see you’ve never met Callous-Carly.
  • 1 1
 If this doesn’t make PB comment of the year I don’t know what will!
  • 2 0
 @TheMrSteve: only 8 minutes and 16 upvotes already...I'd say it has a pretty good shot.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully it still ends with a happy ending.
  • 14 0
 Scalpels aren't known for their capable handling. Too twitchy. Looks like now he's a Lefty.
  • 9 0
 I'm holding on to the sliver of hope that he will pull through.
  • 8 0
 Pulling a splinter out is now called ‘self operate’

Genius
  • 1 0
 I remember when I stepped into a sea urchin in Portugal and had a few needles stuck in my heel. Some high af surf hippie at the hostel insisted he knew what he was doing and young and dumb as I was I let him. Didn’t get a single one out. Took the bus to the hospital the next day. Had a few splinters pop out months later still. Get that shit looked at properly, having random pointy things stuck in your extremities is never fun.
  • 1 0
 I had a similar issue with splinters leading to a bad infection. It was likely MRSA or something similar. No amount of traditional antibiotics would get rid of the infection in my thumb.
  • 1 0
 I know we report/read on athlete injuries, but infection is a new one compared to the broken/tore things we're used to. Death to bad bacteria!
  • 1 0
 He wasnt going to be on my team but I hope he recovers quick and races - he's a good fella.
  • 2 0
 ouch
  • 1 0
 Straight in to my team he goes!
  • 1 0
 DIY YeewwwTooob Surgery goes poorly.
  • 1 0
 that headline is a piece of work
  • 1 0
 Bummer
  • 2 4
 When you're a pro rider without health insurance...
  • 2 3
 Brendan got robbed.

