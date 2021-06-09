Brendan Fairclough Has Hand Infection Due to Splinter

Brendan Fairclough shared on Instagram
today that a splinter in his hand led to an infection that required a trip to the hospital after he tried to remove it.
He said in an Instagram story update that he has had the splinter for about three weeks now. In Schladming last week, he tried to "self-operate" to remove it, but his operation didn't work. After riding yesterday, his hand swelled up badly and felt "like it was on fire," so he went to the hospital, where he was given antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.
|Moral of the story is don't self-operate with dirty scalpels and needles.—Brendan Fairclough
He is currently still on antibiotics and plans to see the doctor again in the morning. He doesn't know yet whether he can ride this weekend, but we hope to see him back on the bike ASAP. We will update you when we know more, and in the meantime, we wish Brendan all the best.
20 Comments
Genius
Post a Comment