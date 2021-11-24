Esker Cycles Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Prospective Growth

Nov 24, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Photo: Esker Cycles

Esker Cycles has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on the StartEngine platform, selling company shares to support prospective growth.

Esker is a small Montana-based company that sells both direct-to-consumer and through dealers. The brand launched in 2018 and pre-sold 300 bikes, bringing in $300k in revenue that first year. The brand expects to sell 550 bikes by the end of 2021, earning $1.7M in revenue, and plans to keep pace with the rapid growth by selling a projected 2000 bikes in 2024. To do so, however, requires more capital than Esker can source on its own.

It remains to be seen whether this move is solely for the sake of expansion or if it's related to component access. Bike parts are scarce, and some component suppliers have tightened their terms. Sourcing components has become more difficult for small companies that don't have the same cash reserves as the bigger players, but whose inventory nonetheless relies on access to parts.

Demand for bikes has spiked throughout the pandemic, with sales of mountain bikes with front suspension (rear suspension unspecified) rising 150% in April 2020 alone. Esker says it cannot keep up with inventory and its sales channels consistently request more product than the brand has available, but that it will meet demand through an ambitious period of "hypergrowth."

Esker currently makes four mountain bikes, with four new ones scheduled for release in 2022 and an additional six bikes planned for 2023 and 2024.

bigquotesThe history of our company has been one built on the trust and excitement of everyday mountain bikers like us. When it came time to take our company to the next stage, it simply made sense to offer it to everyone through equity crowdfunding. We are passionate about being independent, and this is partly what makes our products so great. By allowing our ownership to be built up of riders like us at this early stage, we can maintain that independence and stay true to our roots, rather than taking on ownership from larger entities.Esker CEO Tim Krueger

More information is available on Esker's StartEngine campaign page, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Esker


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
129224 views
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
83345 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
52323 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
51115 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Anthem Pro 29 Joins the Flex-Stay Club
48734 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
46772 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
46765 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
41128 views

7 Comments

  • 16 0
 I've got an idea for crowdfunding. How about you sell some bikes to a crowd of people in return for bikes
  • 4 0
 Sounds a bit crazy but it just might work.
  • 1 1
 'As we capitalize and grow, the addition of new models and customization choices will help further increase these unit sales and profit margins simultaneously.' Complicating the product model yet increasing bottom line is impressive, even with the scale economies they mention. With that said, I cant get my head around these one pagers. I want to know how . . . I wish there was a full forecast model for us to understand what they are planning to do here.
  • 1 1
 Hard to tell exactly, but is this effectively a DW-link bike that circumvented the patent by adding a 3rd link connecting the chainstay to the mainframe? The layout looks so similar to an Ibis, with one added link below the BB.
  • 2 0
 its weagles Orion suspension design!
  • 4 0
 Buy high sell low!
  • 2 0
 Have they heard of shark tank?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007871
Mobile Version of Website