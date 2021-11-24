Esker Cycles Announces Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Fund Prospective Growth

The history of our company has been one built on the trust and excitement of everyday mountain bikers like us. When it came time to take our company to the next stage, it simply made sense to offer it to everyone through equity crowdfunding. We are passionate about being independent, and this is partly what makes our products so great. By allowing our ownership to be built up of riders like us at this early stage, we can maintain that independence and stay true to our roots, rather than taking on ownership from larger entities. — Esker CEO Tim Krueger