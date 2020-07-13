First Look: 2021 Flyer Uproc6 eMTB

Jul 13, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Flyer

Swiss brand Flyer's latest eMTB features a 29" front wheel paired to a 27.5" rear wheel, with a full carbon frame that provides 160mm of rear travel. That's paired with a 170mm fork, giving the bike a 64.5-degree head tube angle, 75.3-degree seat tube angle, 470mm reach, and 445mm chainstays, for a size large.

According to Product Manager Silas Furrer, “With the Uproc6 we made our vision of the perfect mountain bikecome true. The bike combines the climbing capabilities of an e-bike with the downhill performance of a first-class enduro bike."


The Uproc6 employs a Bosch Performance Line CX Gen4 motor system mated to a 625 Wh battery to provide up to 340% assistance and 85Nm of torque. The battery is secured via a 6mm Allen bolt to prevent it from any movement while riding.


The bike is spec'd for heavy enduro-style use with Double Down casing tires, heavy-duty brakes, and wheels, along with Fox's new 38 fork or the RockShox Zeb, depending on the model.

Flyer has the Uproc6 available in three different models, with the top of the line Uproc6 9.50 selling for 10,99 EUR, complete with a Fox 38 Performance fork and Fox DPX2 Factory shock along with a SRAM X01 Eagle AXS drivetrain and Reverb AXS seatpost, Magura MT7 brakes, DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline 30 wheels, and Maxxis tires. The Uproc 6 6.50 sells for 6,999 EUR and features a RockShox suspension package, SRAM NX group, Shimano BR-MT520 brakes, and DT Swiss H 1900 Spline 30 wheels.

The top-of-the-line Uproc 6 9.50

The Uproc 6 8/70 sells for 8,499 EUR

The Uproc 6 6.50



For more information, visit www.flyer-bikes.com

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 e-bikes with e-drivetrain and e-seatpost got me thinking that they should use the bike's battery. Hey SSSCHRAM im talking to you. Patent Pending.
  • 3 0
 That's a good looking bike! Looks futuristic, but not over the top. Neat.
  • 3 0
 looks amazing!
  • 2 1
 Looks like a... Levo? Sorry I’m new to the ebike version of this game
  • 2 0
 Actually looks a bit like an Orbea Occam, but with a THICC bottom tube.

Post a Comment



