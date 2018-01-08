PRESS RELEASES

GT Factory Racing Announces 2018 Team

Jan 8, 2018
by GT Bicycles  
GT Factory Racing 2018
Joey Foresta, Noga Korem, and George Brannigan join Martin Maes and Wyn Masters on the team for 2018

GT Factory Racing today announced the 2018 team roster. New riders George Brannigan of New Zealand, Noga Korem of Israel, and Joey Foresta of the United States join the team with current and proven GTFR riders Wyn Masters and Martin Maes.

This stacked lineup will be positioned to perform at the highest level, and have fun doing it, on the UCI Downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series circuits. “We’re excited to welcome George, Noga, and Joey to the GTFR family,” said Mark Maurissen, GTFR Team Manager. “Together with Wyn and Martin, they are up for a great adventure and are prepared to chase down medals all over the world.”

A two-time New Zealand National MTB Champion, George Brannigan brings his rowdy DH racing and competitive spirit to GTFR. Over the years, his speed has led him to several top finishes including 1st at the Crankworx Rotorua AirDH in 2016 as well as 2nd at the UCI-Oceania Continental Championship that same year. In 2018, Brannigan looks forward to elevating his game and earning some World Cup podiums.

George Brannigan
bigquotesI’m stoked on a fresh start with GT,” said Brannigan. “They have been awesome in welcoming me and are so enthusiastic about everything they do. I’m also excited to work with a brand that is iconic within the mountain bike industry. Can’t wait for some good years to come!”George Brannigan

A former cross-country racer, Noga Korem will add her vigor and bubbly personality to the GTFR team. Acting as a privateer on her first EWS circuit in 2017, Korem showed tenacity and her passion for enduro racing as a fully self-supported rider and travelling solo. She turned heads when she received her first podium at Round 3 of the 2017 EWS in Madeira as well as the EWS Breakout Performance Award.

bigquotesI am super excited to start my first season as a professional rider with GT Factory Racing! Throughout the 2017 EWS season, I saw the great vibes the GT team put out there. I knew I wanted to be a part of the team and represent the brand. I am grateful for this amazing opportunity and looking forward to learning from my teammates and staff and sharing adventures around the world and at the 2018 EWS races!Noga Korem
GT Factory Racing 2018

A 16-year-old ripper from Utah, Joey Foresta has been a part of the GT program since he was a six-year-old racing both BMX and mountain bikes. The young rider has already left some big footprints on the mountain bike scene with numerous national championship titles and a standout performance at the 2016 Sea Otter Dual Slalom. Foresta took 2nd place next to winner and new teammate Martin Maes. In 2018, Foresta will jump into his first year as a Junior by hitting a full UCI DH World Cup season under the mentorship of Wyn Masters and George Brannigan.

GT Factory Racing 2018
bigquotesI’ve been a huge fan of GT and everyone on the team for as long as I can remember. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to be side-by-side riding with and learning from great riders and mechanics. It’s so cool to start my Junior career and jump into the start gate as a GT Factory rider!”Joey Foresta

Both Martin Maes and Wyn Masters are committed to continuing the good times with the GTFR team in 2018. Maes looks forward to his sixth year with the GT family. “Being part of such a legendary brand means a lot to me,” said Maes. “I’ve grown up on GT bikes, and I can’t thank them enough for the unbelievable support over the years, and I’m super pumped for another year of riding all over the world on the EWS and other races.”

Masters will once again straddle enduro and DH this season, and he is fired up. “After two years of good times, the decision was easy,” he said. “I’m looking forward to plenty more good times with the team!”

GT Factory Racing 2018
GT Factory Racing 2018

Since its inception, the GT Factory Racing program has been centered on having maximum fun on the mountains and racing at the best events. This year’s roster remains committed to the love of riding with a focus on performance and victory.

As a new chapter begins for GT Factory Racing, another ends, and GT will say goodbye to athletes Anneke Beerten, Sam Dale, Jackson Frew, and Brook MacDonald. (Watch the farewell video here). Rachel Strait will continue with GT and bring her enduro expertise to GT’s Wing Project joining Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul, Ronnie Renner, Bernardo Cruz, and Amir Kabbani.

For more information on GT, its pro riders and the bikes they ride, visit gtbicycles.com. Check out GT Bicycles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

50 Comments

  • + 85
 Stoked for Noga. Happy to see how much damage she can do with the full support of a pro team. Big Grin
  • + 16
 Couldn't agree more, she put some banging results together in the EWS last season, lets hope with a factory ride she can do more.
  • + 10
 I met her at Megavalanche last year and what a super nice person she is. I wish her all the best this year and of course a podium in every single race Smile
  • + 6
 well deserved factory spot. can't wait to see what she does this next season
  • + 2
 At Megavalanche.. I heard some women voices.. if they please get some space to overtake me... Noga my mate said... I tried to follow... but mannnnn those ladies were fast....
  • + 2
 BTW.... Martin Maes is going to win this year!!
  • + 37
 Great to see a hard working privateer go pro!
  • + 22
 GO NOGA !!!!!!
  • + 17
 Cool to see a new team, looking forward to seeing some new bikes, maybe??
  • + 15
 ForTheWyn!
  • + 12
 great job Joey! Awesome to see your career take off !! your family is probably the most supportive ppl I have met and had the opportunity to shred with!
  • + 11
 Noga Korem 2017 surprise of the year!!! You have definitely found your spot as one of the top rider at the ews this season. Good luck
  • + 9
 This is most likely the season where GTFR will be testing and racing prototypes. I'm thinking a 2019 commercial release of both the new Fury and Sanction.

Considering how groundbreaking the Sanction was when it came out, I have very high expectations for the 2019 model. Can't wait! ;-)
  • + 13
 JOEY!
  • + 10
 Congrats to Joey Foresta, loved watching that kid tear it up on the local bmx track. He has a bright career ahead of him.
  • + 7
 I am so happy for Noga Korem. Great example of hard work and effort pays off at the end !!!


So COOL Smile
  • + 8
 Let the Good Times Roll !!!!!
  • + 4
 Damn girl! So happy for you, from a priveteer to a full scale sponsership, i couldn't have wish for a more suitable outcome. Hope you will get the chance you've always been waiting for, you clearly deserve it. All the best - you make us proud!
  • + 7
 Wyn and Brannigan...looking forward to the videos.
  • + 2
 I wish I didn’t harbor a grudge against GT; in the 90’s GT became GT Pacific. Thus my broken GT STS was my problem and not GT’s (so much for a lifetime warranty). Still loved that bike, and really loved my GT Performer.
  • + 3
 dont forget the zaskar! iconic bike in the mid 90ies
  • + 5
 With Noga, Foresta and Brannigan - GT really wants to make a hit squad! They're all excellent riders!
  • + 6
 Wheelie Wednesday!!!!!!!
  • + 5
 Wow, I did not see Brannigan coming!
  • + 5
 Dear Pinkbike...please change Georges flag to a NZ one.
  • + 1
 And dont write geroge.
  • + 4
 great to see Noga getting the respect she deserve ! GO NOGA!!
  • + 5
 YEAH NOGA!!! GO GT!
  • + 3
 They have a really great team for such a small company. Makes me want to buy a GT.
  • + 18
 small company? they belong to the Cycling Sports Group, aka Cannondale, GT and Schwinn
  • + 7
 @clemson: Sugoi, Sombrio and Fabric saddles too
  • + 3
 Did Rachel officially leave the team? I missed that.
  • + 4
 Not exactly..."Rachel Strait will continue with GT and bring her enduro expertise to GT’s Wing Project joining Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul, Ronnie Renner, Bernardo Cruz, and Amir Kabbani."
  • + 2
 @kjjohnson: Thanks. Yeah indeed clearly missed that!
  • + 1
 Bet she's planning a large USA baby with that gorilla she married. JK Kyle! be cool!! I was kidding.....congra t s......
  • + 2
 Stoked for Foresta... have to wonder why teams are sleeping on Cole Suetos though.
  • + 4
 Nice team Smile
  • + 2
 Noga! Noga! Noga! Seriously the woman is legendary. Will party you under the table and beat you in a race the next day.
  • + 3
 Wyn mate 2018
  • + 3
 The best is yet to come
  • + 1
 Georges looks like Ken on barbie
  • + 0
 When are u launching the new Sanction?
