Mille Johnset Out Of Racing in Maribor After Crash in Round 1 Finals

Oct 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Mille Johnset had some issues staying up right in finals and collected part of the course tape somewhere along the way.

Mille Johnset has announced on social media that she will be missing the rest of the racing in Maribor after a nasty crash during yesterdays round 1 finals.

The crash happened during Mille's finals run in the treacherous rock garden, after trying to ride this morning Mille has decided that she doesn't want to risk another crash or any more injuries. While she is sitting out racing in Maribor, she hopes to be back up to speed for the final two World Cup rounds in Lousã.

bigquotesDecided to not race the second race here in Maribor. Tried riding this morning, but my body is too sore and don’t wanna risk crashing or hurting myself more. Just gonna rest and hopefully, I’ll be back to a 100% and race-ready for Lousã. Good luck to everyone this weekend. Mille Johnset - Instagram


We're wishing Mille a speedy recovery and hope to see her back racing in Lousã.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Mille Johnset DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


15 Comments

  • 10 0
 Damn she is really tough for standing up after such a crash!! 99% of us mere mortals would just lie down by the side of track lol
  • 3 0
 super tough to ride it out. much respect and healing vibes!
  • 6 0
 Seriously, getting up after that crash was impressive, and finishing the race even more so! Good decision on her part to sit this one out. Better to be safe and ready for Lousa in a few weeks. That being said, dear loard my fantasy league is going to shit hahaha. First Reece, now Mille...
  • 1 0
 On her IG someone asked the question whether she had been knocked out due to the way she ragdolled and she answered that she was not sure. Wise decision to sit out, especially if there is a suspision of concussion - hopefully it is one her team and sponsors support
  • 4 0
 Poor thing, the race audio sounded like she was crying while finishing her run after that huge crash. Rest up!
  • 1 0
 I thought I heard that too
  • 2 0
 She looked pretty disoriented and confused when she got back up, I was surprised she got back on her bike and was still faster than me! Looking forward to seeing her race in Louisa!
  • 1 0
 That was uncomfortable to watch on the live stream! Amazing to get up so quick!
  • 1 0
 Tbh, I seen this one coming, she took a hard hit
  • 1 0
 Ouch yeah that hurt hard to not cop a bit of a concussion at that angle
  • 2 2
 Heal up - We'll see you in Spain!
  • 5 0
 *Portugal?
  • 5 0
 What a Lousa!
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: lol
  • 1 0
 @Bomadics: I'll eat this one! Thanks for the correction.

