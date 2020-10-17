Mille Johnset Out Of Racing in Maribor After Crash in Round 1 Finals

Decided to not race the second race here in Maribor. Tried riding this morning, but my body is too sore and don’t wanna risk crashing or hurting myself more. Just gonna rest and hopefully, I’ll be back to a 100% and race-ready for Lousã. Good luck to everyone this weekend. — Mille Johnset - Instagram

Mille Johnset has announced on social media that she will be missing the rest of the racing in Maribor after a nasty crash during yesterdays round 1 finals.The crash happened during Mille's finals run in the treacherous rock garden, after trying to ride this morning Mille has decided that she doesn't want to risk another crash or any more injuries. While she is sitting out racing in Maribor, she hopes to be back up to speed for the final two World Cup rounds in Lousã.We're wishing Mille a speedy recovery and hope to see her back racing in Lousã.