Movies For Your Monday

In the Know featuring Curtis Robinson and Dylan Dunkerton: A classic.









William Robert - Sand Castle: William Robert, 24, is one of the rising stars of French freeride and he has one goal in mind, Red Bull Rampage.









Josh Gibb Full Speed Ahead: Josh Gibb rides Port Angeles and Snoqualmie, WA.









Robin Wallner Rides the Ripmo: Robin Wallner takes the Ibis Ripmo for a rip in Santa Cruz, CA.









Andrew Shields - Soul: Andrew Shields flowing through the Whistler Bike Park.









Summer Dreamin' Almost there.









Cutting Santa Cruz - James Thompson: These trails look fun.









The Biggest Slice of British Pie: All good things must come to an end and Slice of Pie is no different. We invite you to take a seat at the Dirt table for one last sitting of muddy British carnage.









Wheel Love - 50to01: Definitely worth another watch.









Dakotah Norton - Made in Michigan - Part I of II: This multipart series chronicles that high-mileage, pedal-to-the-floor journey. Dak’s DH spirit-quest starts here.









HighLow Does Crankworx - The Movie: Enjoy 10 of the loosest days we've had on and off our bikes; We managed to capture some portions of it on the dad-cam for the world to see. So sit back and take in the vibes, this one's a banger.









Ryan Nyquist - Remote Control Barspin: Ryan Nyquist sets out to invent the first ever spring-loaded spinning BMX handlebars. In an attempt to mechanize BMX barspins, Ryan along with his brother Shea, take several interesting approaches including a coiled spring, pyrotechnics, and a cordless grinder, but it's the combination of a direct drive pully system and a motorcycle starter battery operated by a remote control that really gets Ryan's handlebars spinning on their own









Kaleidoscope - See Things Differently: Kriss Kyle riding some of the most unique builds ever.









Brian Yeagle - Anthem II: Timeless style.









My War - Pedro Delfino: Thrasher has over 37 years of covers on record, but this shot is one of the best of all-time. Pedro carved down a steep grade, leaped onto somebody’s house, and the rest is history. Here’s a battle for the books. Enjoy...









Spinning Away: Tyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad.









An Ode to the Juans: "An Ode to the Juans" was born from a lifelong passion for the San Juan mountains, a rugged mountain range nestled in Southwest Colorado. Bryce Gordon and I collaborated to bring the beauty of these mountains to life. No resort skiing. Just our two legs and hundreds of miles of expansive wilderness. Bryce wrote an ode to these mountains to commemorate their lifelong impact on his being. I created this film to allow people to experience these remote areas of this mountain range which will help to inspire to further preserve these wild and cold places.









Paradox - Full Movie: Winter of 2005 was legendary and Standard Films was there to capture every moment. Filmed on epic snow conditions and unique terrain features, Paradox is a perfect blend of freestyle and big mountain snowboarding. Witness Jeremy Jones' craziest line ever. Check out the most insane helicopter kicker footage ever caught on film. Mads Jonsson breaks the world record for the biggest air in Norway. Explore Russia's untracked big mountain first descents. Paradox isn't a dime a dozen jib flick shot on video. Paradox is snowboarding!









Painted in Dust: Forrest Minchinton was raised by the desert. Growing up in Huntington Beach, CA, Forrest and his surfboard shaper dad - Mike - took every chance they got to head out to the Mojave desert. There, on a remote compound constructed from objects lost and found, Forrest learned to ride motorcycles, shape surfboards, and see the world through a different lens.









Sedinery: Cheers to Henrik and Daniel.









