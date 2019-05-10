Pinkbike's Predictions - EWS Madeira 2019

It's race time. A month after Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier stood on the top step of the podium in Tasmania, we're going to be back between the tapes on the other side of the globe. Madeira returns to the schedule for the third round of the Enduro World Series. Both winners from 2017, Greg Callaghan and Cecile Ravanel, are sitting this one out with injuries, so one thing for certain is that we won't have a repeat winner this time around.
You can check out the course for the two-day race, weather conditions and past race results in the Pinkbike Primer
and see our analysis of favourites for your Enduro fantasy team here
.
I've consulted the Pinkbike crystal ball and found some super useful psychic tips
on this reputable website, and here's what could happen in Madeira. Men1st.
Remi Gauvin
Going for an upset here. Remi Gauvin has never stood on the podium at an Enduro World Series race, but he has consistently been coming up through the ranks this year, with a 7th in Rotorua and a 4th in Tasmania. 2nd.
Martin Maes
Martin Maes was second here in 2017, just a small crash away from Greg Callaghan's winning time. He'll be looking to secure some more points towards that overall in Madeira. 3rd.
Sam Hill
Sam Hill is the reigning two-time EWS World Champion and while illness kept him off the podium in Rotorua and Tasmania, his 13th and 9th places are far from disastrous. In fact, they're results that many riders strive years to achieve. It's been a month since the last round, so Sam Hill should be recovered and ready to put down a fast two days of racing. Women1st.
Isabeau Courdurier
On the women's side of things, Isabeau hasn't shown any weaknesses at the first two rounds, or all of last season. She'll look to continue her winning streak in Madeira.2nd.
Bex Baraona
Bex Baraona took her first ever podium this year in Rotorua, and had a consistent race in Derby for 6th, so she'll be a consistent podium threat this year. 3rd.
Noga Korem
With a third place here in 2017, Noga Korem is a solid bet for a podium at this round.
Think you've got some better predictions? Put your money where your mouth is in the Fantasy Enduro league:
The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.
MENTIONS: @shimano
8 Comments
Post a Comment