Pinkbike's Predictions - EWS Madeira 2019

A late charge from Martin Maes put hi into the mix late in the game and if it weren t for a big crash on the final stage he might just have ended up on top.
It's race time. A month after Martin Maes and Isabeau Courdurier stood on the top step of the podium in Tasmania, we're going to be back between the tapes on the other side of the globe. Madeira returns to the schedule for the third round of the Enduro World Series. Both winners from 2017, Greg Callaghan and Cecile Ravanel, are sitting this one out with injuries, so one thing for certain is that we won't have a repeat winner this time around.

You can check out the course for the two-day race, weather conditions and past race results in the Pinkbike Primer and see our analysis of favourites for your Enduro fantasy team here.

I've consulted the Pinkbike crystal ball and found some super useful psychic tips on this reputable website, and here's what could happen in Madeira.


Men

1st. Remi Gauvin

4th and just off the podium by 2 seconds for the stylish Remi Gauvin.

Going for an upset here. Remi Gauvin has never stood on the podium at an Enduro World Series race, but he has consistently been coming up through the ranks this year, with a 7th in Rotorua and a 4th in Tasmania.

2nd. Martin Maes

If there were ever a spoiler to Sam Hill s dominance of the past two season s in is this man Martin Maes.

Martin Maes was second here in 2017, just a small crash away from Greg Callaghan's winning time. He'll be looking to secure some more points towards that overall in Madeira.

3rd. Sam Hill

Today just wasn t Sam Hill s day but he only has to wait one week for redemption in his home country.

Sam Hill is the reigning two-time EWS World Champion and while illness kept him off the podium in Rotorua and Tasmania, his 13th and 9th places are far from disastrous. In fact, they're results that many riders strive years to achieve. It's been a month since the last round, so Sam Hill should be recovered and ready to put down a fast two days of racing.



Women

1st. Isabeau Courdurier

A small crash at the start of S2 didn t stop Isabeau from putting down some impressive stage time and a 22 second margin.

On the women's side of things, Isabeau hasn't shown any weaknesses at the first two rounds, or all of last season. She'll look to continue her winning streak in Madeira.

2nd. Bex Baraona

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania

Bex Baraona took her first ever podium this year in Rotorua, and had a consistent race in Derby for 6th, so she'll be a consistent podium threat this year.

3rd. Noga Korem

Noga Korem would come 4th just 7 seconds off the podium after 32 minutes of racing.

With a third place here in 2017, Noga Korem is a solid bet for a podium at this round.





Think you've got some better predictions? Put your money where your mouth is in the Fantasy Enduro league:




The Fantasy Enduro League is Presented by Shimano.


MENTIONS: @shimano


