Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:28

2nd. Lars Forster: +0

3rd. Nino Schurter: +2

4th. Maxime Marotte: +2

5th. Henrique Avancini: +2





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Courtney: 21:05

2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0 (Photo finish)

3rd. Kathrin Stirnemann: +2

4th. Linda Indergand: +2

5th. Annika Langvad: +4





With the first round of the XC World Cup taking place in Albstadt this weekend that means the return of XCC, short track. The 20 pure power blast tends to favour strength instead of technical ability with riders like Annika Langvad normally taking the win. But current World Champion would show that she is carrying her speed from Lenzerheide last year as she took her first short track win in a photo finish with Jolanda Neff. Langvad would seem off the pace sitting back in fifth place, four seconds off Courtney.In the Elite Men, Mathieu Van Der Poel would come from a successful offseason of CX and Road racing to take the win with Lars Forster right behind him. World Champion Nino Schurter would cross the line third followed quickly by Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini, all two seconds back from Van Der Poel.