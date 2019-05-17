RACING

Results: XCC Short Track - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 17, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Emily Batty had her work cut out for her as she is recovering from a bad cold.

With the first round of the XC World Cup taking place in Albstadt this weekend that means the return of XCC, short track. The 20 pure power blast tends to favour strength instead of technical ability with riders like Annika Langvad normally taking the win. But current World Champion would show that she is carrying her speed from Lenzerheide last year as she took her first short track win in a photo finish with Jolanda Neff. Langvad would seem off the pace sitting back in fifth place, four seconds off Courtney.

In the Elite Men, Mathieu Van Der Poel would come from a successful offseason of CX and Road racing to take the win with Lars Forster right behind him. World Champion Nino Schurter would cross the line third followed quickly by Maxime Marotte and Henrique Avancini, all two seconds back from Van Der Poel.

Watch the replay on RedBull TV


Elite Men:

1st. Mathieu Van Der Poel: 20:28
2nd. Lars Forster: +0
3rd. Nino Schurter: +2
4th. Maxime Marotte: +2
5th. Henrique Avancini: +2


Elite Women:

1st. Kate Courtney: 21:05
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +0 (Photo finish)
3rd. Kathrin Stirnemann: +2
4th. Linda Indergand: +2
5th. Annika Langvad: +4


Full Results:

Elite Men

Elite Women


13 Comments

  • + 11
 MVDP is the greatest cyclist on the planet.
  • + 7
 Martin Maes is....
  • + 2
 @jaydawg69: Martin Van Der Poel?
  • + 3
 @jaydawg69: not even close to VDP
  • - 1
 Sorry but for me he is a sign that cycling is not ready to be sober. Winning CX, big spring classics with a dominace that is ridiculous and now going over to xc and dominating there again? Even Lance and Jan needed an off season, he seems to be from marvel universe or whatever else... From the past we sadly know what that often meant.
  • + 1
 @Chridel: you are trying to reason about sport on the wrong site. Try with what color is the fork and if there is data to confirm something they can't understand in the first place.
  • + 1
 @Chridel: I worry too, about that exact same point. He never stops. It’s definitely is weird.
  • + 7
 MvdP is back on the MTB for some off season recovery after winning 32 CX races over the winter and 4 road races this spring.
  • + 1
 Could someone please explain this short track thing to me? Forgive the noob question; I mostly followed EWS/DH... It apparently determines the start order, so it's like qualifying, but there's not all that many entries and I didn't see some big names, so is it more like timed training, or a combination, or...?
  • + 4
 UCI website sucks
  • + 1
 Is Jaroslav Kulhavi racing XCO Sunday or should I update my Fantasy team
  • - 3
 nice road race
  • + 4
 Have you never seen an XCC?

