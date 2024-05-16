Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
More Tech Randoms: Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024
May 16, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
Tech Randoms
DH World Cup 2024 Round 2
from Bielsko-Biała, Poland
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We took a trip around the pits at round two of the downhill World Cup at Bielsko-Biała in Poland to check out what the teams were up to before practice started.
Manitou Mara Pros getting some work. Manitou didn't head out to round one, which just meant even more work at round two for the team.
One semi naked Manitou Dorado Pro
These dials have put in some work.
All the o-rings.
A fresh number 1 plate for Heather Wilson.
Custom-painted Sessions everywhere you look.
The Union team takes pride in keeping their pits pristine.
This pivot was long over due a service
SR Suntour TriAir 2 shock at NS.
It's amazing how many full teardowns were underway.
That's a big chunk out of an insert
Ohlins shocks ready for delivery.
Why bleed brakes one at a time when you can just do both?
This SR Suntour coils in for a refresh.
Spokes being tensioned in the Atherton pits.
Plenty of rim tapin going on.
All of the brands are on hand to help out riders, no matter if they are a privateer or one of the top riders. They always find the time to give advice.
A very focused brake bleed in the Giant pits.
Giant are one of the few teams actually running 10 speed cassettes instead of cutting them down to 7 speed.
Is it a proper job unless there are a ton of cable ties?
Just a Saint chilling waiting for a fork.
So much gold. And some black and orange too.
These tools have seen some use in the Fox pit.
A Fox Float X2 was getting plenty of love, ready to go racing.
It was a long day for the service teams, with plenty of parts taking a hammering at round 1.
Politeness costs nothing.
Fox Float X2, number 1000... well, maybe not, but it must have felt like it.
Seems like Nina Hoffman's shock wasn't feeling too good.
Out with the old foam rings, in with the new.
Fresh bits for Fox 40's.
Trek Factory Racing had some fresh paint this week.
With matching lowers for their. Boxxers
More strip downs and shiny fresh coils for the Pirelli Canyon team.
Wheel trueing going on in Mondraker.
An organised toolbox is a beautiful thing.
There is no missing the Magura MT7s.
DT Swiss had plenty of work to do after Fort William's wheel destroying rocks in round 1.
Reece Willson's Boxxers really do stand out from the crowd.
It is good to see a classic tool roll among the crowd of foam-lined Pelican case toolboxes in the pits.
Boxxers being drained
The Canyon pits were doing full strip downs of the new Senders.
A peek inside the linkage of the new Canyon Sender.
It looks like plenty of work is still going on with the new Sender.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Randoms
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
263 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
115969 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
41288 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34557 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34061 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
33973 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
32520 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31439 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30021 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
mkul7r4
FL
(9 mins ago)
I'm not a fan of Trek at all, but their custom paint jobs are on another planet.
[Reply]
1
0
Tigergoosebumps
(5 mins ago)
The coagulating red color on the NS frame is amazing.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040476
Mobile Version of Website