More Tech Randoms: Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 16, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Tech Randoms
DH World Cup 2024 Round 2
from Bielsko-Biała, Poland
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

We took a trip around the pits at round two of the downhill World Cup at Bielsko-Biała in Poland to check out what the teams were up to before practice started.

Manitou Mara Pro s getting some work. Manitou didn t head out to round one which just meant even more work at round two for the team.
Manitou Mara Pros getting some work. Manitou didn't head out to round one, which just meant even more work at round two for the team.

One semi naked Manitou Darardo Pro
One semi naked Manitou Dorado Pro

These dials have put in some work.
These dials have put in some work.

Every O-ring you could need for a Manitou Dorado Pro.
All the o-rings.

A fresh number 1 plate for Heather Wilson.
A fresh number 1 plate for Heather Wilson.

Custom-painted Sessions everywhere you look.
Custom-painted Sessions everywhere you look.

The Union team takes pride in keeping their pits pristine.
The Union team takes pride in keeping their pits pristine.

This pivot was long over due a service
This pivot was long over due a service

More trunnion-mounted shocks at NS.
SR Suntour TriAir 2 shock at NS.

It s amazing how many full teardowns there were this weekend.
It's amazing how many full teardowns were underway.

World Cup bikes really are the most looked-after bikes in the world.

That s a big chunk out of an insert
That's a big chunk out of an insert

Ohlins shocks ready for delivery.
Ohlins shocks ready for delivery.

Why bleed brakes one at a time when you can just do both
Why bleed brakes one at a time when you can just do both?

This SR Suntour coils in for a refresh.
This SR Suntour coils in for a refresh.

Spokes being tensioned in the Atherton Pitts
Spokes being tensioned in the Atherton pits.

Plenty of rim tape going on.
Plenty of rim tapin going on.

All of the brands are on hand to help out riders no matter if they are a privateer or one of the top riders. They always find the time to give advice.
All of the brands are on hand to help out riders, no matter if they are a privateer or one of the top riders. They always find the time to give advice.

A very focused brake bleed in the Giant pits.
A very focused brake bleed in the Giant pits.

Giant are one of the few teams actually running 10 speed cassettes instead of cutting them down to 7 speed.
Giant are one of the few teams actually running 10 speed cassettes instead of cutting them down to 7 speed.

Is it a proper job unless there are a ton of cable ties
Is it a proper job unless there are a ton of cable ties?

Just a Saint chilling waiting for a fork.
Just a Saint chilling waiting for a fork.

A rear site of a black Fox 40.
So much gold. And some black and orange too.

I wonder how much suspension oil the service teams get through in a race weekend.

These tools have seen some use in the Fox pit.
These tools have seen some use in the Fox pit.

A Fox Float X2 was getting plenty of love ready to go racing.
A Fox Float X2 was getting plenty of love, ready to go racing.

It was a long day for the service teams with plenty of parts taking a hammering at round 1.
It was a long day for the service teams, with plenty of parts taking a hammering at round 1.

Politeness costs nothing.
Politeness costs nothing.

Fox Float X2 number 1000... well maybe not but it must have felt like it.
Fox Float X2, number 1000... well, maybe not, but it must have felt like it.

Seems like Nina Hoffman s shock wasn t feeling too good.
Seems like Nina Hoffman's shock wasn't feeling too good.

Out with the old foam rings in with the new.
Out with the old foam rings, in with the new.

Fresh dials as well as oil rings for plenty Fox 40 s today
Fresh bits for Fox 40's.

Trek Factory Racing had some fresh paint this week.
Trek Factory Racing had some fresh paint this week.

with matching lowers for there Boxxers
With matching lowers for their. Boxxers

More strip downs and shiny fresh coils for the Pirelli Canyon team.
More strip downs and shiny fresh coils for the Pirelli Canyon team.

More wheel trueing going on in Mondraker.
Wheel trueing going on in Mondraker.

An organised toolbox is a beautiful thing.
An organised toolbox is a beautiful thing.

There is no missing the Magura MT7s.
There is no missing the Magura MT7s.

DT Swiss had plenty of work to do after Fort William s wheel destroying rocks in round 1.
DT Swiss had plenty of work to do after Fort William's wheel destroying rocks in round 1.

Reace Willison s Boxxers really do stand out from the crowd.
Reece Willson's Boxxers really do stand out from the crowd.

It is good to see a classic tool roll among the crowd of foam-lined Peli case toolboxes in the pits.
It is good to see a classic tool roll among the crowd of foam-lined Pelican case toolboxes in the pits.

Boxxers being drained
Boxxers being drained

The Canyon pits were doing full strip downs of the new Senders. This link looks like it s put in some work.
The Canyon pits were doing full strip downs of the new Senders.

A peek inside the linkage of the new Canyon Sender.
A peek inside the linkage of the new Canyon Sender.

It looks like plenty of work is still going on with the new Sender.
It looks like plenty of work is still going on with the new Sender.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Randoms Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
Mandownmedia avatar

Member since Nov 28, 2019
263 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
115969 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
41288 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34557 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34061 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
33973 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
32520 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31439 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30021 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 I'm not a fan of Trek at all, but their custom paint jobs are on another planet.
  • 1 0
 The coagulating red color on the NS frame is amazing.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040476
Mobile Version of Website