More Tech Randoms: Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

Manitou Mara Pros getting some work. Manitou didn't head out to round one, which just meant even more work at round two for the team.

One semi naked Manitou Dorado Pro

These dials have put in some work.

All the o-rings.

A fresh number 1 plate for Heather Wilson.

Custom-painted Sessions everywhere you look.

The Union team takes pride in keeping their pits pristine.

This pivot was long over due a service

SR Suntour TriAir 2 shock at NS.

It's amazing how many full teardowns were underway.

That's a big chunk out of an insert

Ohlins shocks ready for delivery.

Why bleed brakes one at a time when you can just do both?

This SR Suntour coils in for a refresh.

Spokes being tensioned in the Atherton pits.

Plenty of rim tapin going on.

All of the brands are on hand to help out riders, no matter if they are a privateer or one of the top riders. They always find the time to give advice.

A very focused brake bleed in the Giant pits.

Giant are one of the few teams actually running 10 speed cassettes instead of cutting them down to 7 speed.

Is it a proper job unless there are a ton of cable ties?

Just a Saint chilling waiting for a fork.

So much gold. And some black and orange too.

These tools have seen some use in the Fox pit.

A Fox Float X2 was getting plenty of love, ready to go racing.

It was a long day for the service teams, with plenty of parts taking a hammering at round 1.

Politeness costs nothing.

Fox Float X2, number 1000... well, maybe not, but it must have felt like it.

Seems like Nina Hoffman's shock wasn't feeling too good.

Out with the old foam rings, in with the new.

Fresh bits for Fox 40's.

Trek Factory Racing had some fresh paint this week.

With matching lowers for their. Boxxers

More strip downs and shiny fresh coils for the Pirelli Canyon team.

Wheel trueing going on in Mondraker.

An organised toolbox is a beautiful thing.

There is no missing the Magura MT7s.

DT Swiss had plenty of work to do after Fort William's wheel destroying rocks in round 1.

Reece Willson's Boxxers really do stand out from the crowd.

It is good to see a classic tool roll among the crowd of foam-lined Pelican case toolboxes in the pits.

Boxxers being drained

The Canyon pits were doing full strip downs of the new Senders.

A peek inside the linkage of the new Canyon Sender.

It looks like plenty of work is still going on with the new Sender.

We took a trip around the pits at round two of the downhill World Cup at Bielsko-Biała in Poland to check out what the teams were up to before practice started.