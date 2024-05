Go inside the Earthed 3 section from Willingen, Germany. This raw footage shows the first DH practice session unfolding as I saw it. There was controversy all round at this new venue, the track had not bedded in, it was very flat in places and was a complete new style of track with Bikepark type features, and man-made rock sections. there were plenty of riders sad about all the peddling and untested track, but loads just got on with it and made the best of it. — Alex Rankin