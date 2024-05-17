Timed Training Results: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out the most important results of the weekend from the second round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.


Results:

Elite Women (Provisional)

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 4:01.066
2nd. Mille Johnset: 4:20.924
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:25.063
4th. Myriam Nicole: 4:44.272
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:07.508

Elite Men (Provisional)

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:17.247
2nd. Rémi Thirion: 3:21.470
3rd. Thomas Estaque: 3:21.870
4th. Gaëtan Vige: 3:21.976
5th. Phil Atwill: 3:23.110

Junior Women (Provisional)

1st. Sacha Mills: 11:47.795
2nd. Katarina Väljako: 13:22.294
3rd. Heather Wilson: 14:52.350
4th. Matilda Melton: 19:34.725

Junior Men (Provisional)

1st. Oli Clark: 3:44.107
2nd. Ignacio Garcia Ayora: 3:45.998
3rd. Rudi Eichhorn: 3:48.469
4th. George Madley: 3:48.615
5th. Callum Morris: 3:48.780


Full Results:

Full results will be added shortly.



15 Comments
  • 7 0
 What happened with Jnr Women? Bad weather?
  • 6 0
 Mr philip atwill lets go!
  • 4 0
 Rémi Thirion 2nd => wet condition Smile
  • 3 0
 my sources are saying it is muddy AF on the track...muddy AF!
  • 1 0
 Can't wait to hear people try to talk about the effects of remote lock outs in the mud
  • 1 0
 Was Cami OK after her crash, do we know?
  • 1 0
 whoa Troy!
  • 1 0
 Troy boy can jump?
  • 1 0
 Is it wet?
  • 2 0
 It definitely is. Our part of Europe is having strong rains and thunderstorms right now..
  • 3 0
 @nerdymtbiker: This race could be another lottery.
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: not as wet. Not sure about the dh track but I was on the EDR track today and it was wet but grippy. Only loose over specific hardpacked places.
  • 1 0
 ...
  • 1 0
 Let's go Phil
  • 1 1
 Concerned about the junior girls times...can they handle these jumps?







