Timed Training Results: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Check out the most important results of the weekend from the second round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.
Elite Women (Provisional)
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 4:01.066
2nd. Mille Johnset: 4:20.924
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:25.063
4th. Myriam Nicole: 4:44.272
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:07.508
Elite Men (Provisional)
1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:17.247
2nd. Rémi Thirion: 3:21.470
3rd. Thomas Estaque: 3:21.870
4th. Gaëtan Vige: 3:21.976
5th. Phil Atwill: 3:23.110
Junior Women (Provisional)
1st. Sacha Mills: 11:47.795
2nd. Katarina Väljako: 13:22.294
3rd. Heather Wilson: 14:52.350
4th. Matilda Melton: 19:34.725
Junior Men (Provisional)
1st. Oli Clark: 3:44.107
2nd. Ignacio Garcia Ayora: 3:45.998
3rd. Rudi Eichhorn: 3:48.469
4th. George Madley: 3:48.615
5th. Callum Morris: 3:48.780