Video: Celebrating the Zero Flow Lung Killing Technical Climb

Jun 6, 2020
by Miles Mallinson  


It's interesting how the area you grew up riding in shapes the way you ride a bike. I started riding in an place that was full of these awkward walking paths with zero flow and lung killing climbs. There weren't really any dedicated mountain bike tracks so you just had to ride what was there. Then I just got addicted to trying to get up these horrible climbs.

Nadge is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. The only 'roost' you'll see is when your back wheel steps out on a rubbly climb or when the wind blows a big plume of dust in your face.

So here's the first in a series of videos featuring some of my favourite nadgery climbs around!

Thanks to: Unite Components - Lem Helmets - Juice Lubes - Royal Racing

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ard Rock Cancelled]
129475 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
93937 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69410 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
56512 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
48357 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
43456 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
41429 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
36934 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 This is so awesome! Definitely need the skills and a good meal like mashed sweet potatoes, fish and broccoli to be able to climb stuff like that! ;-)
  • 1 0
 Not all Freeride is pointed downhill, and this definitely nails the “Spirit of Freeride”. Great job on the whole thing, nice “trail, beautifully shot, and deft riding throughout. Thanks for the inspiration!
  • 1 0
 like the video its nice to see a video edited with music which attract staying in and watch. all video auditors should learn and use reel music and not some generic cheep shit.
  • 1 0
 Appropriate soundtrack for uphill technical climbing. Glad they at least showed a little of the downhill he earned.
  • 1 0
 Long live nadge!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007532
Mobile Version of Website