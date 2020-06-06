Video: Celebrating the Zero Flow Lung Killing Technical Climb

It's interesting how the area you grew up riding in shapes the way you ride a bike. I started riding in an place that was full of these awkward walking paths with zero flow and lung killing climbs. There weren't really any dedicated mountain bike tracks so you just had to ride what was there. Then I just got addicted to trying to get up these horrible climbs.Nadge is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. The only 'roost' you'll see is when your back wheel steps out on a rubbly climb or when the wind blows a big plume of dust in your face.So here's the first in a series of videos featuring some of my favourite nadgery climbs around!Thanks to: Unite Components - Lem Helmets - Juice Lubes - Royal Racing