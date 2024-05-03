Watch
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Course Preview 2024 (With A Twist)
May 3, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
49 Comments
Ben Cathro commentates as first-year Junior Heather Wilson (
@heatherwilsonmtb
) from the Muc-Off Young Guns team (
@mucoff_youngguns
) hits the Fort William World Cup DH track.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Heather Wilson
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,107 articles
49 Comments
Score
Time
92
0
brucemacd
FL
(1 days ago)
I think the new course preview format is a great idea! Good to see a Scottish rider taking us down Fort Bill too. Fair play for getting straight back up after that crash, the gravel they use at Nevis Range is lethal in the dry! Go on Heather!
[Reply]
6
1
bat-fastard
(1 days ago)
Had to laugh at yer man offering bruffin at the medical center, I munch it and codeine just to get my leg over bike in morning lol
[Reply]
22
0
SATN-XC
(1 days ago)
Ben's track previews were always top notch...but this was fantastic! Keep this format going for future races
[Reply]
4
0
Lanebobane
(1 days ago)
Having someone local to the venue always host would be a very nice touch! A nice bit of immersion.
[Reply]
52
0
Struggleteam
(1 days ago)
Heather, you are an animal!
[Reply]
8
0
Muckal
(1 days ago)
I am pretty sure I could still see here three corners in, maybe four on a good day.
[Reply]
11
0
tbubier
FL
(1 days ago)
Heather looks like an absolute pinner!
[Reply]
25
0
melikebikealot14
(1 days ago)
Whoah she rips. Great track preview, Dr. Cathro.
[Reply]
13
0
Niseach1
(1 days ago)
Great to see this. I remember talking to her Dad at Revs when she was riding there when she was about thirteen. They seemed a really level-headed family, considering her potential. She looked quick then, but this was really impressive. The track is way steeper and rockier than it looks on the video (even after they smoothed it out for the World Champs last year). Best of success to her and brilliant to have another Scottish girl to watch.
[Reply]
15
0
mulv1976
FL
(1 days ago)
What a great idea she's bloody quick too
[Reply]
12
0
NicholasCorden
FL
(1 days ago)
Very cool to spotlight some youth for the track preview. Hope your hand is OK Heather. Very impressive run.
[Reply]
12
0
Landonarkens
(1 days ago)
That was fun to watch! Cool new format!
[Reply]
10
0
torro86
FL
(1 days ago)
yeah...that girl rips! She's definitely going to be one to watch. I was shi$%ng my pants imagining trying to ride that track. So intimidating. Unreal!!!
[Reply]
12
0
rossco2210
FL
(1 days ago)
Great idea to do this every race, and WOW, Heather rips hard.
[Reply]
7
0
Tormy
FL
(1 days ago)
This was awesome!!! Never heard of Heather but I had never heard of Ami before Cathro helped introduce her, she is now on my radar as a rider to watch in the Jr's. Cathro always changing things up and making it great as always. THANK YOU!!!!
[Reply]
5
0
nufenstein
(1 days ago)
Wow. At first I thought I could keep up with her after seeing the first few turns. No chance though. Absolute pinner.
[Reply]
5
0
HuckminsterfullerAF
FL
(1 days ago)
That was fun to watch. Great job Heather! hope your hand is ok!
[Reply]
4
0
disruptiveone
FL
(1 days ago)
Excellent coverage and letting the young ones take a go. I like it.
[Reply]
3
0
JonnyJon
(1 days ago)
Shredder, great job Heather! WC first timers should be the standard course preview format for this season!
[Reply]
3
0
Thilo1202
(1 days ago)
So good to see, so fun to listen! Amazing how you guys turn this situation around into something great 3
[Reply]
2
0
Bitelio
FL
(1 days ago)
1- now I know why my hands always hurt at Fort William: the slower you go, the rougher it is. I'm slow so it makes sense.
2- that girl is fast as. Hats off to her!!!
[Reply]
2
0
oldmanhucking
(1 days ago)
I absolutely LOVED this format. Heather, you are a freakin' animal! I would've cried my way down that course. Ben, excellent voice over...keep it comin!
[Reply]
4
0
benhg
(1 days ago)
Kids today are so fucking rad !
[Reply]
1
0
Mr-Fisher
(1 days ago)
Great way to show new talent. Heather is GREAT! It's best that MTB does not dumb down the track for women, unlike what they do on the road side.
[Reply]
3
0
weedoot
(1 days ago)
Nice riding and wow that gap.
[Reply]
3
0
Dogl0rd
FL
(1 days ago)
That was sick riding, great concept
[Reply]
3
0
markcampbe
FL
(1 days ago)
Heather Wilson - Made In Scotland From Girders!
[Reply]
2
0
ischiller
(1 days ago)
What was the rational for cutting the course down in length?
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(1 days ago)
Given fixed intervals between the start of each racer, you can show a (relatively) more complete run when the track is shorter. Tighter racing too.
[Reply]
4
2
ischiller
(1 days ago)
@pmhobson
: Copy, another TV audience driven decision then it seems. Seemed fine the previous decades.
[Reply]
9
2
Sethimus
(1 days ago)
@ischiller
: it was top bits, up to the woods, long time of nothing, uphill sprint to the motorway section, finish. no, it was not fine in previous decades.
[Reply]
2
0
BiNARYBiKE
FL
(1 days ago)
Way to go Heather, that was awesome!
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(1 days ago)
As others mentioned, corner speed was excellent. And that's a rough track.
[Reply]
1
0
jonemyers
FL
(1 days ago)
Amazing. First year junior? I wish I was half as fast or skilled and I've been racing 30+ years of XC.
[Reply]
1
0
rain164845
(1 days ago)
Wow, what a ripper! The course marking looked pretty awful at about 4:50 on the video though.
[Reply]
1
0
betsie
(1 days ago)
The course marking is all really good. 9 laps today as forerunner, sweeper.
[Reply]
1
0
RickyMicky
FL
(19 hours ago)
Would love to see the race format like this, every riders Go Pro footage lol
[Reply]
1
0
ceecee
(1 days ago)
Scottish course taped by Scots
[Reply]
2
0
MarkusFinholt
(1 days ago)
She looks fast as f
[Reply]
1
0
Evo6
FL
(1 days ago)
Awesome course preview. I 100% support this format.
[Reply]
1
0
rad8
(1 days ago)
The course is so fast, makes me nervous just watching
[Reply]
1
0
Calulo
FL
(1 days ago)
Are the qualifications going to be broad cast? Or is only finals?
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
FL
(22 hours ago)
That was sick
[Reply]
1
0
Jokor
(20 hours ago)
What a great idea! Love it watiching her!!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
8
devinkalt
(1 days ago)
That would suck to crash during a course preview as an up and coming rider
[Reply]
16
0
swenzowski
(1 days ago)
Yeah there must have been a lot of feelings for her there, but hopefully she realizes nobody cares and people recognize her skill!
[Reply]
20
0
ridedigrepeat
FL
(1 days ago)
It showed she's tough as nails and can still ride at an amazing pace after a spill. Seems like good press to me!
[Reply]
6
0
mab411
FL
(1 days ago)
Bumped her up in my estimation.
[Reply]
1
0
sfarnum
(1 days ago)
Yeah she should be more like the top riders who, of course, never crash. Y’know, like Jackson Goldstone…
[Reply]
