VIDEOS

Video: How To Race Like Loic Bruni

Jul 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Troy Brosnan goes below the belt and gives away all the secrets to racing just like Loic.

See Loic's original 'How To Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop'.

Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
68374 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
53118 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
50437 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48289 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
45359 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
43873 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
38672 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
38374 views

20 Comments

  • + 22
 This is getting good. Wonder who is next?
  • + 6
 I don't care, keep it going!
  • + 1
 Hopefully Bruni's response. This is dope, y'all keep slinging that mud on and off the track.
  • + 14
 is that the new FOX bageuette carb 40? Eh, I'm waiting for the lighter Factory Croissant version
  • + 1
 I'm waiting on the Enduro specific bageuette
  • + 9
 Competition at its best! Hope all the sports were like this Love it and waiting for the next
  • + 11
 Air or coil? Baguette.
  • + 2
 Step 5. Make sure you are up by 3 seconds then crash while riding in a straight line.
  • + 3
 Troy's sh1t eating grin at the end, what a stunna!
  • + 3
 # 5 Practice in blue pajamas
  • + 2
 How many Grams of Carbs does your fork have?
  • + 1
 Me race like loic lol i doubt that but fun to find out if i can lol
  • + 2
 I love these!
  • + 1
 I could eat that bread all day
  • + 2
 Hahaha Troy best!!!
  • + 1
 baguette data acquisition - results, I eat to much bread
  • + 1
 These are amazing!! The baguette data acquisition is top notch!!!
  • + 1
 lol. amazing.
  • - 3
 You forgot choking on the race run haha.
  • - 3
 Loic really is a Baggett. He left out you have to bust your butthole at every race.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031413
Mobile Version of Website