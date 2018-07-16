Pinkbike.com
Video: How To Race Like Loic Bruni
Jul 16, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Troy Brosnan goes below the belt and gives away all the secrets to racing just like Loic.
See Loic's original 'How To Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop'
.
20 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 22
bman33
(1 hours ago)
This is getting good. Wonder who is next?
[Reply]
+ 6
racecase
(25 mins ago)
I don't care, keep it going!
[Reply]
+ 1
Nkevin90
(15 mins ago)
Hopefully Bruni's response. This is dope, y'all keep slinging that mud on and off the track.
[Reply]
+ 14
projectnortheast
(53 mins ago)
is that the new FOX bageuette carb 40? Eh, I'm waiting for the lighter Factory Croissant version
[Reply]
+ 1
MrKona13
(12 mins ago)
I'm waiting on the Enduro specific bageuette
[Reply]
+ 9
Paulman1
(51 mins ago)
Competition at its best! Hope all the sports were like this Love it and waiting for the next
[Reply]
+ 11
Ramon1901
(1 hours ago)
Air or coil? Baguette.
[Reply]
+ 2
damo
(20 mins ago)
Step 5. Make sure you are up by 3 seconds then crash while riding in a straight line.
[Reply]
+ 3
mpope
(44 mins ago)
Troy's sh1t eating grin at the end, what a stunna!
[Reply]
+ 3
jhnzan
(47 mins ago)
# 5 Practice in blue pajamas
[Reply]
+ 2
projectnortheast
(55 mins ago)
How many Grams of Carbs does your fork have?
[Reply]
+ 1
karl-teamhtdh
(25 mins ago)
Me race like loic lol i doubt that but fun to find out if i can lol
[Reply]
+ 2
dovahkiin13
(1 hours ago)
I love these!
[Reply]
+ 1
Xc2dh1
(30 mins ago)
I could eat that bread all day
[Reply]
+ 2
Mofo62
(33 mins ago)
Hahaha Troy best!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Grmasterd
(56 mins ago)
baguette data acquisition - results, I eat to much bread
[Reply]
+ 1
dynamatt
(54 mins ago)
These are amazing!! The baguette data acquisition is top notch!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(1 mins ago)
lol. amazing.
[Reply]
- 3
letsgoridebikes18
(23 mins ago)
You forgot choking on the race run haha.
[Reply]
- 3
fecalmaster
(35 mins ago)
Loic really is a Baggett. He left out you have to bust your butthole at every race.
[Reply]
20 Comments
