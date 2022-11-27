Video: Micayla Gatto & Steffi Marth's Atlantic Canada Roadtrip

THE STORY
For us, Europeans travelling to Canada for Mountain Biking typically means British Columbia destinations exclusively. My only exception so far was the World Cups and World Champs in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec. I was surprised that it´s actually similar for my dearest Canadian friend Micayla whose life goal (one of many ;-)) was to drive across Canada. With almost 10 million square meters, Canada is almost as big as all of Europe combined. Micayla lives at the very edge of the West Coast of Vancouver Island near the surf town of Tofino, almost 5,000 kilometres from where our journey would begin. A pretty badass drive if you ask me, but she was willing to tackle it in her big red Bronco and started this trip a week earlier than I did. Flying from Germany, she picked me up at the Quebec City Airport to depart on our adventure across Atlantic Canada.
We visited the four Atlantic provinces: Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and finished in New Brunswick. We travelled by ferry and drove thousands of miles between trail networks and even caught a few hidden gems along the way. From getting caught in a hurricane while visiting Prince Edward Island to enjoying an epic sunset in the mountains of the West Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, to crashing in a tiny home with a private trail in Nova Scotia to riding a Whistler Bike Park-like Jump Trail in New Brunswick are just a sample of unforgettable memories from this trip.
Join us on our road trip through Atlantic Canada in our short documentary produced by Dose Media Inc., filmed and edited by Tim Foster with the help of Dru Kennedy.
