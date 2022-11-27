Video: Micayla Gatto & Steffi Marth's Atlantic Canada Roadtrip

Nov 27, 2022
by Steffi Marth  

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster
ATLANTIC CANADA ROADTRIP
Steffi Marth & Micayla Gatto

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster


THE STORY

For us, Europeans travelling to Canada for Mountain Biking typically means British Columbia destinations exclusively. My only exception so far was the World Cups and World Champs in Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec. I was surprised that it´s actually similar for my dearest Canadian friend Micayla whose life goal (one of many ;-)) was to drive across Canada. With almost 10 million square meters, Canada is almost as big as all of Europe combined. Micayla lives at the very edge of the West Coast of Vancouver Island near the surf town of Tofino, almost 5,000 kilometres from where our journey would begin. A pretty badass drive if you ask me, but she was willing to tackle it in her big red Bronco and started this trip a week earlier than I did. Flying from Germany, she picked me up at the Quebec City Airport to depart on our adventure across Atlantic Canada.

We visited the four Atlantic provinces: Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and finished in New Brunswick. We travelled by ferry and drove thousands of miles between trail networks and even caught a few hidden gems along the way. From getting caught in a hurricane while visiting Prince Edward Island to enjoying an epic sunset in the mountains of the West Coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, to crashing in a tiny home with a private trail in Nova Scotia to riding a Whistler Bike Park-like Jump Trail in New Brunswick are just a sample of unforgettable memories from this trip.

Join us on our road trip through Atlantic Canada in our short documentary produced by Dose Media Inc., filmed and edited by Tim Foster with the help of Dru Kennedy.


A big thanks to Mountain Bike Atlantic and Sam Bosence for hosting us on this epic adventure together!





MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster

MTB Atlantic Roadtrip. Photo by Dose Media Tim Foster


Posted In:
Stories Videos Micayla Gatto Steffi Marth PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday: Opinion - The Argument For Short-Travel Bikes
220186 views
Review: Reeb's SST Does it Differently
47895 views
7 Weird & Wonderful Bikes For Sale on the Pinkbike BuySell
45955 views
Opinion: What Are Your Worst Bike Habits?
40625 views
We Are One Announces New Convergence Carbon Rims & Wheels
37442 views
Tech Tuesday: How & Why to Upgrade Your Pads and Rotors
37419 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Rides Pass Free Soloist While Wingsuiter Passes Overhead
37159 views
Berd Release 1400 Gram Enduro Ready String-Spoke Wheelset
30692 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Those two females seem stoken
  • 1 0
 That looked like a lot of fun!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008366
Mobile Version of Website