Video: Myles Rockwell Takes His Beer Cooler for a Shred

Check out former downhill World Champion, Myles Rockwell, taking 24 of his best Buds to his local trails in Oregon for this promotional video. The RovR Rollr has 9" tyres and a 15-gallon capacity, which is apparently enough for 40 cans, 10lbs of ice and 4-6 bottles of spirits, which all adds up to a real party on the trails. Of course, we in no way condone drinking while riding but it is cool to see how much of a beating one of these coolers can take, although you'll probably have to open the cans very carefully after the shaking they get.
The cooler costs $399.00 with the bike attachment an extra $54.00. More info here
