Video: Myles Rockwell Takes His Beer Cooler for a Shred

Aug 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Check out former downhill World Champion, Myles Rockwell, taking 24 of his best Buds to his local trails in Oregon for this promotional video. The RovR Rollr has 9" tyres and a 15-gallon capacity, which is apparently enough for 40 cans, 10lbs of ice and 4-6 bottles of spirits, which all adds up to a real party on the trails. Of course, we in no way condone drinking while riding but it is cool to see how much of a beating one of these coolers can take, although you'll probably have to open the cans very carefully after the shaking they get.

The cooler costs $399.00 with the bike attachment an extra $54.00. More info here.

Posted In:
Videos Myles Rockwell


Must Read This Week
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
98763 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
87251 views
10 Mountain Bike Hip Packs Ridden & Rated
73545 views
10 26" Bikes That Still Shred the Whistler Bike Park
69840 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54405 views
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019
44120 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
41882 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
41668 views

11 Comments

  • + 2
 Hate to be that guy but pretty sick and twisted they'd toss it to a bunch of caged animals to put through testing. Not to be the PETA police, but theres got to be a better way, like a bear hang, to protect your food. Its like watching a toddler trying to chew through a fridge but they've already lost their baby teeth, ow! Secondly buy a cooler off craigslist get a bike trailer and have twice the fun - multipurpose, bigger trailer and plenty of leftover savings for beer. No animal testing involved 'less you count yourself, keeping beer cold so easy a caveman could do it while wrestling a beer in a snow bank. *hold my beer* bout to go kick gqs butt
  • + 1
 I sense a real down-trail business opportunity. On a really hot day, I bet you could auction those beers off, one by one.
  • + 1
 I thought Myles preferred a different type of bud for relaxation. Surprised there wasn't a business opportunity there...
  • + 2
 dorks
  • + 1
 this is hilarious hahahahaha
  • + 1
 this right here, is so you can tow a cooler, behind your bike
  • + 1
 Just like Danny, only without the skills and the child.
  • + 1
 Oregon trails??
  • + 4
 yep, valmont in boulder, oregon
  • + 1
 one would get dysentery from drinking that beer
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: most of the Oregon trail pioneers died from dysentery simply from NOT drinking beer but instead the water. Ergo: Beer saves lives

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016543
Mobile Version of Website