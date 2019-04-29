USER GENERATED

Video: Building and Painting a Custom, Full Metal Jacket Themed V10

Apr 28, 2019
by rieseldesign  

It’s every veteran mountain biker’s dream to build a bike from scratch. Carefully planning every detail, hand picking the hottest components on the market and finally putting everything together feels like real life magic!

At rie:sel design we are fortunate to experience this from time to time and so are you because Chris of Fiasko Racing did not only ask us to help him build his dream bike, he also created this incredible bike build video.

Grab a beer, sit back and enjoy about ten minutes of pure bike dorkery!

Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa by rie sel design

The build is based on a 2016 Santa Cruz V10 (size XL). Equipped with high-end components and carbon everywhere, it weighs 31.3 lbs / 14.2 kg. The custom design was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s cult flick Full Metal Jacket. Hence the working title of the project: “Full Carbon Santa”

rie sel design s special flip flop paint job for Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa
The flip flop coating changes color between green and purple depending on the angle. Golden camouflage, a secondary color with the rad name “Coffee Laser Brown” and Full Metal Jacket inspired decals round out the design.

custom Fox 40 Kashima for rie sel design s Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa
The Fox 40 Kashima received the same design treatment as the rest of the bike which rolls on Continental tires and handcrafted wheels by the Dresden based carbon specialists of BEAST Components.
Fast Suspension Holy Grail for rie sel design s Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa
The Fast Suspension Holy Grail has received shimstack tuning, a titan spring and carbon fiber adjustment knobs by Hopp Carbon Parts.

pinnacle of customization at the cockpit of rie sel design s Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa
The cockpit features a handcrafted BEAST Components carbon riser bar, a custom-made carbon fiber air cap and damper adjustment dial for the Fox 40 Kashima by HOPP Carbon Parts, rie:sel design’s carbon stem:cap and green titan bolts everywhere.

decals at rie sel design s Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa
Almost too beautiful to ride, but way too tempting to showcase only. What do you think?

Santa Cruz V10 DH Dream MTB Full Carbon Santa by rie sel design

@rie:sel design

14 Comments

  • + 0
 From photos alone I couldn't tell it was related to the movie in any way. Not even a dang peace sign or anything. But sure, slap some camo parts and green paint on it and all of a sudden its somehow inspired by the film. I'm not impressed to be honest.

And stop saying "It's every veterans dream to build a bike from scratch ". Back in the 90's if you wanted a proper DH bike building from scratch was the only option as many companies simply didn't exist or offer quality parts. I'm really not impressed here.
  • + 3
 Beautiful bike, I’d be hesitant to scratch it up though!!
  • + 1
 Haha! That's true. But after the first big crash, you lose all your inhibitions :-D
  • + 1
 Loved the attention to detail in both the paint and assembly. Beautiful bike Joker.
  • + 1
 Get it ridden, "rolling artwork"
  • + 1
 It is indeed :-) Thanks mate!
  • + 0
 Aaaaaaand now it's obsolete the new V10 is available
  • + 1
 Haha! That's one way to see it, but the process was already rolling when the new V10 came out and it still is unique ;-)
  • + 1
 How is it obsolete? Doses mean all of a sudden the bearings lock up on the hubs, the shocks lock out, the grips fall off and all the fluid drains from the brakes? Does it mean he can now way ride the bike just because a new model is out? I bet he can have zero fun if the wheels even roll. How awful
  • + 1
 @bman33: yeah you basically summed it up. Only thing missing is your sense of sarcasm.
  • + 1
 @TannerValhouli: Sar-Chasm.
  • - 1
 "Stanley Kubrick’s cult flick Full Metal Jacket."

Not a cult film whatsoever.
  • + 1
 That was a great watch!
  • + 2
 Glad to hear that! Thanks for the appreciation :-)

