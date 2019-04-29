Video: Building and Painting a Custom, Full Metal Jacket Themed V10

The flip flop coating changes color between green and purple depending on the angle. Golden camouflage, a secondary color with the rad name “Coffee Laser Brown” and Full Metal Jacket inspired decals round out the design.

The Fox 40 Kashima received the same design treatment as the rest of the bike which rolls on Continental tires and handcrafted wheels by the Dresden based carbon specialists of BEAST Components. The Fast Suspension Holy Grail has received shimstack tuning, a titan spring and carbon fiber adjustment knobs by Hopp Carbon Parts.

The cockpit features a handcrafted BEAST Components carbon riser bar, a custom-made carbon fiber air cap and damper adjustment dial for the Fox 40 Kashima by HOPP Carbon Parts, rie:sel design’s carbon stem:cap and green titan bolts everywhere.

Almost too beautiful to ride, but way too tempting to showcase only. What do you think?

It’s every veteran mountain biker’s dream to build a bike from scratch. Carefully planning every detail, hand picking the hottest components on the market and finally putting everything together feels like real life magic!At rie:sel design we are fortunate to experience this from time to time and so are you because Chris of Fiasko Racing did not only ask us to help him build his dream bike, he also created this incredible bike build video.Grab a beer, sit back and enjoy about ten minutes of pure bike dorkery!The build is based on a 2016 Santa Cruz V10 (size XL). Equipped with high-end components and carbon everywhere, it weighs 31.3 lbs / 14.2 kg. The custom design was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s cult flick Full Metal Jacket. Hence the working title of the project: “Full Carbon Santa”