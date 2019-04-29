Video: Building and Painting a Custom, Full Metal Jacket Themed V10

It’s every veteran mountain biker’s dream to build a bike from scratch. Carefully planning every detail, hand picking the hottest components on the market and finally putting everything together feels like real life magic!
At rie:sel design we are fortunate to experience this from time to time and so are you because Chris of Fiasko Racing did not only ask us to help him build his dream bike, he also created this incredible bike build video.
Grab a beer, sit back and enjoy about ten minutes of pure bike dorkery!
The build is based on a 2016 Santa Cruz V10 (size XL). Equipped with high-end components and carbon everywhere, it weighs 31.3 lbs / 14.2 kg. The custom design was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s cult flick Full Metal Jacket. Hence the working title of the project: “Full Carbon Santa”@rie:sel design
And stop saying "It's every veterans dream to build a bike from scratch ". Back in the 90's if you wanted a proper DH bike building from scratch was the only option as many companies simply didn't exist or offer quality parts. I'm really not impressed here.
Not a cult film whatsoever.
