Your Essential Guide to EWS Finale Ligure 2018

Sep 26, 2018
by Farah Ahmed  

Ride of the weekend from Yoan Deniaud The young Frenchman took some big scalps and ended up 12th.
The
ESSENTIAL GUIDE
to
EWS FINALE LIGURE 2018
Words by Farah Ahmed


The traditional EWS final in Finale is nearly upon us. To top what has been an incredible season of racing, riders are faced with four stages in one day, starting at Border Line, to Rocche Gianche, to Mao Crest, and finishing up on the 3km double-black diamond DH Men track. Expect the unexpected here in the sleepy Italian coastal town of Finale Ligure; the sum of their efforts from the training in the off season to the seven races prior to this one comes to a conclusion. Time to go full out flat out… time for EWS Finale Ligure.



The Course





What Happened At The Last Round



Seven mighty stages in scorching temperatures in Spain presented us with a fantastic weekend of racing in the penultimate round of the EWS. The rain stayed away but it meant the tracks were dry and the dirt was loose, with stages claiming a number of victims along the way.

In the Pro Women’s race, Cecile Ravanel won five of the seven stages to take the overall, and Isabeau Courdurier claimed a small victory by taking the final two stages of the two-day event, slotting into an all too familiar second place. It was Andreane Lanthier Nadeau who finished the race in third behind Ravanel and Courdurier, with the icing on the cake for ‘ALN’ being the victor in the urban prologue race on the afternoon of the Friday.

Unstoppable Cecile. She put enough time into the field that she had the win even with two second place stages.
The fastest ladies in Spain.

In the Pro Men’s race, Richie Rude reigned supreme and looked to have not made a mistake throughout the event. He completed the first day of racing with 12 seconds to spare over second-placed finisher Martin Maes. Maes would put in a good fight come Sunday and managed to win two of the three stages that day, however he wasn’t able to pull back such a margin of a time Rude had created. Rude would take the win by eight seconds, making it his second win of the 2018 EWS season. It would be Damien Oton who would complete the podium in third place.

Doing it for his close friend Jared Graves Richie Rude makes it two for two in Ainsa and win that means something a bit extra this weekend.
Richie Rude shares the top steps of the podium with Martin Maes and Damien Oton.




Rider Rankings


Essential Guide - EWS 2018 Finale Ligure - Standings
EWS Pro Men Rankings
Essential Guide - EWS 2018 Finale Ligure - Standings
EWS Pro Women Rankings

Top five individual rider points are awarded as follows. A full rundown of points is available in the EWS Rulebook.

• 1st = 500 points (Men) // 400 points (Women)
• 2nd = 450 points (Men) // 350 points (Women)
• 3rd = 420 points (Men) // 320 points (Women)
• 4th = 400 points (Men) // 300 points (Women)
• 5th = 390 points (Men) // 290 points (Women)




Team Rankings


Essential Guide - EWS 2018 Finale Ligure - Standings
EWS Team Rankings




The Weather Forecast


Anita Gehrig drops into the steep switchbacks that work their way down the face of Mount Carma.

Friday 28 September - Training
Sunny and a bit of cloud // High of 24°C // 0% precipitation // winds 11km/h // 17km/h gusts

Saturday 29 September - Chill Day
Generally nice. A bit of cloud, a bit of sunshine // High of 24°C // 0% precipitation // winds 13km/h // 18km/h gusts

Sunday 30 September - Race Day
Cloudy in the morning, then the sun will make an appearance // High of 21°C // 5% precipitation // winds 13km/h // 22km/h gusts

Weather forecast as of Monday 24 September. Live updates from Accuweather.




Wragg’s Predictions


“Damn you Richie Rude, you don’t make predicting winners easy, do you? As soon as I leave you off this list for a race you do that. For this weekend I will go with the form and put my chips on him to take back-to-back wins, if for no better reason than I really want to see a four-way fight next year between an in-form Rude, a healthy Dailly, Maes and Hill.

Grant Langston gave a great explanation of what Hill is facing at the end of this year’s US outdoor MX season - these guys spend so long learning to go flat out, that when you get these kind of once in a career moments when they have to ride slower than
EWS Montagnes Du Caroux
Pinkbike's EWS Predictionator
they can to protect a lead, it messes with their heads. Imagine riding with "don’t crash" looping in your head, I’m pretty sure I would end up in the first ditch. Hill only needs 10 points to secure the title, 89th, which for him is basically not crashing and I don’t think anyone doubts that will manage that, but it’s worth keeping this perspective in mind that no matter what his final spot on Sunday, there is a lot more that will go into his ride this weekend than we will see on the surface.

As for the rest of the podium this weekend, I think Oton and Maes are solid bets. They took second and third in Ainsa and have both won this race (Maes '16, Oton '17), so form is definitely on their side. I reckon when it comes down to it, the young Belgian will have the speed to hold off the Catalan Eagle.

My math was out last time and it turns out Cecile still needs 50 points from Finale to wrap up the title. I think we are at a point where the points awarded should be re-considered. Don’t get me wrong, Courdurier has had an impressive season, but she has consistently been second to Ravanel. The way things break down, if Cecile were to DNF, then Isabeau would take the title, if she won, and that somehow doesn’t seem like a great way to win a world title. If you win 7 out of 8 rounds, you should probably get the title. However, with the title still on the line, I would expect Ravanel and Courdurier to carry on with business as usual, taking the first and second spots. I actually think the more interesting betting is on Ravanel and what she plans to do next year. After all, she is the same age as Minnaar, but, much like him, she is showing little sign of slowing down and the question is not whether she is going to take up a comfy chair and relax, but if she wins three titles is she going to focus on a new challenge, like World Cup DH and Crankworx events.

For the third step of the women’s podium, I think we will see a battle between Katy Winton who is trying to hold onto third in the series, Noga Korem, Anita Gehrig and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau, who will all be looking for a strong finish to the year. If I had to call it, I think Korem and Gehrig are not quite consistent with their pace, Winton seems to have peaked at the beginning of the season, but Lanthier-Nadeau seems to be on a rising tide, with ever-improving results since her return from injury and the confidence of a podium one week earlier.”

PRO MEN
1 // Richie RUDE
2 // Martin MAES
3 // Damien OTON

PRO WOMEN
1 // Cecile RAVANEL
2 // Isabeau COURDURIUR
3 // Andreane LANTHIER-NADEAU




What Happened Here Last Time Round?

Last year’s race was down to the wire and there was a huge turn out of riders - 500 in total - who raced over 100km in two days, ending their challenge at the lapping blue shore of Finale’s Mediterranean beachfront.

In the Pro Women’s race, Cecile Ravanel would lay down an impressive performance, taking the podium as well as the championship title. Meanwhile, Isabeau Courdurier and Katy Winton would battle it out throughout the weekend, with Courdurier eventually prevailing over Winton, taking the second podium spot, with Winton in third.

In the Pro Men’s, everyone was closely watching how the final day would pan out as it was neck and neck between Sam Hill and Adrien Dailly. It would be a mere few seconds between them in the final stage on the second day, and the Australian and DH legend would make his mark on the world of enduro by securing enough time that would slot him into third and take the overall EWS world championship win. Meanwhile, it was Damien Oton who flew to the top step, followed by Martin Maes in second spot.



With the fight for the overall championship dominating much of the commentary this weekend let s not forget who took top honors in the season s final battle. Damien Oton flanked by Martin Maes and Sam Hill in Finale.
Cecile took top honors once again this year while Isabeau and Katy fought a close battle just behind for second and third.




Previous Winners In Finale Ligure

PRO MEN
2017 // Damien OTON // FRA
2016 // Martin MAES // BEL
2015 // Jared GRAVES // AUS
2014 // Fabien BAREL // FRA
2013 // Jerome CLEMENTZ // FRA
PRO WOMEN
2017 // Cecile RAVANEL // FRA
2016 // Cecile RAVANEL // FRA
2015 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR
2014 // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA
2013 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR




Must Know, Must See, Must Do

Finale Ligure is one of several coastal towns in the Gulf of Genoa in Liguria, north-western Italy. The town itself is nestled at the base of a steep limestone mountain on the famous Italian Riviera. Beaches, open-air dining, and picture-postcard views welcome tourists from around the world throughout the year thanks to its warm Mediterranean climate.

Finale Ligure is divided into a number of districts, each with its own notable features, from the palm tree-lined seaside promenade, to the narrow streets of the old walled Medieval town. Further up on the slopes overlooking the sea, you’ll find a plateau of cultivated and partly-cultivated land; a juxtaposition of where nature’s forests meets man’s mechanical hand, the latter of which traces a history back to Roman and Medieval times.

Archeological evidence points to us humans being around what is now Finale Ligure as far back as the Neolithic times, and then the Romans made their mark and it’s believed the area marked the border between two Ligurian tribes; the Intermelii and the Sabatii. The Romans built up ports and fortifications in the area to protect this soft underbelly of the coastline against invaders coming in from the sea.

The 10th century saw the first recording of Finale Ligure as a town and during the subsequent few hundred years it was ruled by different powerful families, and it would be under Spanish rule by the beginning of the 17th century. The Finale area was subsumed into the Kingdom of Sardinia in the early 19th century and in fact at the time was made up of several small communes, and through the passage of time, there would be just three left.

Just a casual liaison through old villas. No biggie.
2017 EWS Finals Finale Ligure Itlay - Practice Photo Epic

Among the various mountain bike trails and rock climbing routes, there’s plenty of history to hunt out, including several castles, forts (Castel San Giovanni, Castel Gavone), and churches (Church of Santa Maria di Pia, Basilica of St. John the Baptist), all with fragments of heritage on show, such as 13th century bell towers or 12th century crypts).

No matter where you go in Finale the views are fine.




#ewsfinaleligure







The Schedule

Friday 28 September
• 08:00-11:00 // Training - Stage 1
• 09:30-13:00 // Training - Stage 2
• 11:00-14:30 // Training - Stage 3
• 12:00-16:00 // Training - Stage 4

Saturday 29 September
• No main EWS events scheduled

Sunday 30 September
• 07:30-17:30 // Race - Stages 1-4
• TBC // Pasta Party
• TBC // Awards
• TBC // Closing Party

It’s one last grab to get that killer shot for our team of photographers and videographers covering the Enduro World Series for this year. For all the latest news, including results and stories from the mountainside, keep your eyes peeled on Pinkbike over the weekend.

You can also catch the all the riders’ times as they progress through the stages on both days via the EWS live timing feature.

Life s a beach here in Finale Ligure.
One of the best spots to end a tough race. Beach time.

MENTIONS: @Fahhhmed / @EnduroWorldSeries / @mattwragg / @davetrumpore / @rossbellphoto


