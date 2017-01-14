34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series

PINKBIKE TECH

Round two of the New Zealand National Downhill series seemed like the perfect opportunity to catch up with the riders and see what many of them are throwing a leg over for the 2017 season. With Napier being such a pedally course, it was of little surprise to see a few sporting the trail bikes this weekend.



NZ National DH 2017
Mike Evans and his Zerode G2.


NZ National DH 2017
Tyler Smith and his GT Fury.


NZ National DH 2017
Finn Parsons and his Banshee Legend.


NZ National DH 2017
Patrick Hale and his Specialized Demo 8.


NZ National DH 2017
Ashley Bond and her Commencal Supreme DH V4.


NZ National DH 2017
Anton Weatherly and his Intense M16c.


NZ National DH 2017
Young Robert Ennor and his Mondraker Summun


NZ National DH 2017
Isaac Ewen and his Lapierre DH527.


NZ National DH 2017
Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Supreme DH V4


NZ National DH 2017
Sam Robbie and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c. Built up with a Deity Cockpit, a Shimano Saint groupset and Chris King on Stans Flow MK3 wheels.


NZ National DH 2017
Liam Jackson and his YT Tues.


NZ National DH 2017
James Mcdermid and his Devinci Wilson.


Cole Lucas NZ National DH 2017
Cole Lucas and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c.


NZ National DH 2017
Daniel Cobb and his tricked out Yeti SB6c with a Push Industries shock.


NZ National DH 2017
Brendan Regan + DH family and his Scott Gambler.


NZ National DH 2017
Guy Johnston and his Transition TR500.


NZ National DH 2017
Peter Bethell and his 2017 Scott Gambler.


NZ National DH 2017
Blake Ross and his out of the box build Pivot Phoenix.


NZ National DH 2017
Keegan Wright and his custom Giant Glory.


NZ National DH 2017
Milan Mysik and his Stealthy Devinci Wilson.


NZ National DH 2017
Shania Rawson and her Devinci Wilson.


NZ National DH 2017
Dane Nimmo and his Devinci Wilson.


NZ National DH 2017
Lloyd Jenks and his Custom S-Works Demo.


NZ National DH 2017
Logan Jensen and his Santa Cruz V10.


NZ National DH 2017
John Richardson and his Pivot Phoenix.


NZ National DH 2017
Leonard Sonntag and his YT Tues.


NZ National DH 2017
Carson Rayner and his Giant Glory.


NZ National DH 2017
Josh Reilly and his GT Sanction.


NZ National DH 2017
James Carley and his Specialized Demo.


NZ National DH 2017
Bradley Sloane and his Cube TwoFifty.


NZ National DH 2017
Jack Humphries and his Santa Cruz V10.


NZ National DH 2017
Watch out for this little shredder, Coming to a DH race course in NZ in about 10 years time!


NZ National DH 2017
Callum Sprosen and his Specialized Demo sporting perfect orange trimming and custom colour kit to match.


NZ National DH 2017
Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6c.


NZ National DH 2017
What would have been - Connor Hamilton and his Commencal Supreme DH V4. Heal up quickly mate!



6 Comments

  • + 9
 Yeti, get back in the DH bike game. K,thx.

  • + 1
 Gotta love all the smiles, gear, and bikes. The ambulance in the background looks like one very old and hopefully unused Benz.

  • + 1
 Does anyone know if those Yeti's are running 170mm forks?

  • + 1
 Hi Leonard, Sunday. (Yep, it's a good one)

  • + 0
 Hi Cam, these Commencal bikes are not "Meta V4" (Enduro) but "Supreme DH V4"!

  • + 2
 Good catch - it's been updated.
[Reply]

