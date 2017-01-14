34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series









Round two of the New Zealand National Downhill series seemed like the perfect opportunity to catch up with the riders and see what many of them are throwing a leg over for the 2017 season. With Napier being such a pedally course, it was of little surprise to see a few sporting the trail bikes this weekend.









Mike Evans and his Zerode G2. Mike Evans and his Zerode G2.







Tyler Smith and his GT Fury. Tyler Smith and his GT Fury.







Finn Parsons and his Banshee Legend. Finn Parsons and his Banshee Legend.







Patrick Hale and his Specialized Demo 8. Patrick Hale and his Specialized Demo 8.







Ashley Bond and her Commencal Supreme DH V4. Ashley Bond and her Commencal Supreme DH V4.







Anton Weatherly and his Intense M16c. Anton Weatherly and his Intense M16c.







Young Robert Ennor and his Mondraker Summun Young Robert Ennor and his Mondraker Summun







Isaac Ewen and his Lapierre DH527. Isaac Ewen and his Lapierre DH527.







Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Supreme DH V4 Louis Hamilton and his Commencal Supreme DH V4







Sam Robbie and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c. Built up with a Deity Cockpit, a Shimano Saint groupset and Chris King on Stans Flow MK3 wheels. Sam Robbie and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c. Built up with a Deity Cockpit, a Shimano Saint groupset and Chris King on Stans Flow MK3 wheels.







Liam Jackson and his YT Tues. Liam Jackson and his YT Tues.







James Mcdermid and his Devinci Wilson. James Mcdermid and his Devinci Wilson.







Cole Lucas and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c. Cole Lucas and his Wide Open Factory Team Spec Intense M16c.







Daniel Cobb and his tricked out Yeti SB6c with a Push Industries shock. Daniel Cobb and his tricked out Yeti SB6c with a Push Industries shock.







Brendan Regan + DH family and his Scott Gambler. Brendan Regan + DH family and his Scott Gambler.







Guy Johnston and his Transition TR500. Guy Johnston and his Transition TR500.







Peter Bethell and his 2017 Scott Gambler. Peter Bethell and his 2017 Scott Gambler.







Blake Ross and his out of the box build Pivot Phoenix. Blake Ross and his out of the box build Pivot Phoenix.







Keegan Wright and his custom Giant Glory. Keegan Wright and his custom Giant Glory.







Milan Mysik and his Stealthy Devinci Wilson. Milan Mysik and his Stealthy Devinci Wilson.







Shania Rawson and her Devinci Wilson. Shania Rawson and her Devinci Wilson.







Dane Nimmo and his Devinci Wilson. Dane Nimmo and his Devinci Wilson.







Lloyd Jenks and his Custom S-Works Demo. Lloyd Jenks and his Custom S-Works Demo.







Logan Jensen and his Santa Cruz V10. Logan Jensen and his Santa Cruz V10.







John Richardson and his Pivot Phoenix. John Richardson and his Pivot Phoenix.







Leonard Sonntag and his YT Tues. Leonard Sonntag and his YT Tues.







Carson Rayner and his Giant Glory. Carson Rayner and his Giant Glory.







Josh Reilly and his GT Sanction. Josh Reilly and his GT Sanction.







James Carley and his Specialized Demo. James Carley and his Specialized Demo.







Bradley Sloane and his Cube TwoFifty. Bradley Sloane and his Cube TwoFifty.







Jack Humphries and his Santa Cruz V10. Jack Humphries and his Santa Cruz V10.







Watch out for this little shredder, Coming to a DH race course in NZ in about 10 years time! Watch out for this little shredder, Coming to a DH race course in NZ in about 10 years time!







Callum Sprosen and his Specialized Demo sporting perfect orange trimming and custom colour kit to match. Callum Sprosen and his Specialized Demo sporting perfect orange trimming and custom colour kit to match.







Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6c. Matt Hunt and his Yeti SB6c.





