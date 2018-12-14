BYB Telemetry Want to Make World Cup Suspension Tech Available to Anyone

Data acquisition has become a familiar buzzword on the World Cup DH circuit, and every season more and more riders seem to be taking practice laps with their bikes covered in wires and sensors intended to monitor exactly how their bike is performing, with most of the focus directed at the suspension.
BYB Telemetry, a small Italian company, are hoping to make that same technology available to more than just the top professionals. Their telemetry system works with any fork or shock, no matter if it's air- or coil-sprung, and uses an accelerometer, gyroscope, and a GPS to keep tabs on the suspension's behavior.
The data can be viewed on a smartphone or a computer, with different levels of analysis available depending on how much guidance the user is looking for. The system can detect whether the shock is packing down or bottoming out too easily, the amount of static and dynamic sag, the maximium and average compression and rebound speed, and more.
BYB's goal may be to make telemetry more attainable, but it's still not cheap. Early backers of the Kickstarter campaign receive a discount, but the full retail price is expected to be €1599. That will likely put it out of reach for most recreational riders, but it's foreseeable that teams or shops will purchase a unit to share between riders.Press Release: BYB Telemetry
BYB Telemetry detects the motion of the suspension and other dynamic parameters of the MTB while riding. It allows everyone to visualize the movement of the suspension, thereby making it possible for everyone to base the setting on quantitative information instead of feelings. Through an analysis app, it tells how to tune the knobs of your suspension to provide the perfect set-up, according to the needs of the rider and the track characteristic.
Enrico Rodella, the co-founder of BYB Telemetry, engineer and downhill instructor, explained: “Everyone would like to have a bike that can go smoothly through a technical section, like the ones of the World Cup top riders. Unfortunately, this bliss is only for a few fortunate people. In reality, most of us struggle just in finding a decent suspension set-up. We designed BYB Telemetry because we want to give an intuitive and easy-to-use product for getting the best out my bike.”
BYB Telemetry is similar to the telemetry system used in the UCI World Cup circuit by the factory teams, with which we share the same sensors (Specialized Factory Team). It has been developed in the racing environment, with the aim of maximize the performance and overcoming the limits of the communication between the rider and the technician. It was used by Enrico (the co-founder) in the race that proclaimed him as Italian downhill amateur champion.
BYB telemetry also provides the best suspension set-up for amateur riders. With the power of the data, everyone can visualize the behavior of the suspension. Having data instead of sensations can drastically speed up the process of finding the perfect suspension set-up, maximizing the speed, comfort, and security, either during a race weekend or just at the bike park on a Sunday.
BYB Telemetry is universal, compact and lightweight. It is designed to fit on any downhill, enduro, cross-country, and e-bike. It is entirely designed and made in Italy. It is composed by a set of sensors that can be installed on every fork and shock absorber with universal supports. The heart of the system is the electronic acquisition unit: a CNC milled aluminum case, water and dustproof. It also includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a GPS to provide the most accurate tracking of the ride. It communicates via wifi with the provided advanced visualization software, for a more precise analysis (for professional riders and suspensionists) or with an app for the automated setting of the suspension (mostly for the amateurs).
BYB Telemetry is the result of our passion. We can’t wait to share this technology! We want to make the best personalized setup accessible to every rider, helping them getting the best out of their bikes. BYB Telemetry is available from today up to the 17th of January. Early-bird discount of 40% on the retail price will be available for the first backers. You can discover all the details on the Kickstarter page: http://kck.st/2UJvxIe About the Team
• Enrico Rodella: Master degree in industrial automation engineering, amateur downhill national champion, downhill teacher at Downhill Academy.
• Stefano Calati: Master degree in physics, currently PhD at Max Plank Institute, weekend rider and data analyst.www.bybtelemetry.com
