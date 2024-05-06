Day 2 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

Jürgen from Alutech doing a live welding demo during the 30th edition of Bike Festival Riva.

Alutech

The front of this unique Fanes enduro frame is made from two machined halves that are welded together.

The red E-Armageddon certainly turned some heads.

A gorgeous Sennes DH bike from Alutech. Did you know that the Fanes and Sennes frames are named after mountains?

Hydroformed tubes give Alutech bikes that unique look. Living legend.

Anyrace vales compared to stock valves. This shock got the "golden ride" tuning.

EXT

The new EXT Storia V4.

Who doesn't love to look inside shocks?

Probably the burliest fork at the show... ... and also longest shocks at the show.

DHsign

The new DHsign "Enormeus" frame prototype.

This frame is all about adjustability.

The rear aluminum rear triangle. This version looks much more polished.

All the details.

One of the first DHsign products: the Hippo stem.

DHsign also make these "FixShox" bushings.

DT Swiss

The new DT Swiss 240 DEG hubs

Note the burlier hub shell design. The teeth are so small you can barely see them.

DT Swiss had this all-blue Actofive I-Train at their stand, of course decked out with all the latest DT Swiss parts.

Fraezen

The new Fraezen crankset, chainring and pedals.

Unipiece derailleur cages with hybrid ceramic bearings. The "Block" stems come in the same lengths as fork offsets (37, 44, 51 mm). Matching your stem length to your fork offset brings some advantages according to Fraezen.

The transmission cage is nearly ready. The "Fussraste" pedals.

Gamux

The latest version of the Gamux Sego - you can preorder it now.

The updated rear end.