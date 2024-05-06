Day 2 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

May 6, 2024
by TEBP  
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Riva Bike Festival 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Jürgen from Alutech doing a live welding demo during the 30th edition of Bike Festival Riva.


Alutech

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The front of this unique Fanes enduro frame is made from two machined halves that are welded together.

There’s probably no other person on this planet who’s been at Riva Bike Festival more often than Jürgen from Alutech Cycles. He was there when the Festival was all about the latest 26” bikes in the 90s, he was there when droppers became a thing fifteen years ago and of course he’s here during the 30th anniversary edition of the festival. In fact, he says that he hasn't missed a single Festival.

Jürgen started to weld frames at bike shows years ago and it’s magic to witness him stacking those dimes. Apart from some wheel building, it's most likely the only true manufacturing you’ll ever see at a bike show.

The red E-Armageddon with its 57.5° head angle was one of the wildest bikes of this show and Jürgen would love to see it tested against the Grim Donut - what do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The red E-Armageddon certainly turned some heads.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
A gorgeous Sennes DH bike from Alutech.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Did you know that the Fanes and Sennes frames are named after mountains?

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Hydroformed tubes give Alutech bikes that unique look.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Living legend.

Alutech shared their booth with Anyrace Suspension. They not only service forks, shocks and dropper posts, but they also offer highly customized suspension tuning. You can either send in your fork or shock or buy new (and tuned) ones directly from them. Their "golden ride" tuning involves their own shim stacks, new valves, fresh oil and some more secret ingredients. According to Anyrace, you should be able to ride your freshly tuned suspension "out of the box" without making any further adjustments and get really good results.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Anyrace vales compared to stock valves.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
This shock got the "golden ride" tuning.

- Website: https://alutech-cycles.com/Home
- Instagram: @alutechcycles




EXT

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new EXT Storia V4.

We first saw the new EXT Storia V4 and Vaia DH fork during Sea Otter a few weeks ago. In Riva, the EXT team told us that apart from having some new internals, the Storia V4 will also be much quieter because they did away with the loose disc on the shaft. The internals should also be quieter, and the external adjusters now accept 4 and 5 mm allen keys rather than a 4 mm allen key and a 12 mm spanner.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Who doesn't love to look inside shocks?
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Probably the burliest fork at the show...
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
... and also longest shocks at the show.

- Website: https://extremeshox.com/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/extremeshox/

DHsign

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new DHsign "Enormeus" frame prototype.

DHsign is a small company from Italy that mostly focused on smaller parts such as their unique “Hippo” stem or their Fix Shox bushing system until now. Those times are over, as they’re now working on their own enduro frame.

The 170 / 170 mm travel “Enormeus” frame is all about adjustability, so it’s no surprise that the 64° head angle is just a starting point and can be modified as desired. The central area around the bottom bracket and shock mount are “a concentration of innovations and customizations” (DHsign press release). The central area lets you adjust the head angle, bb drop, leverage ratio and swingarm travel. Usually the frame will have 160 to 175 mm rear travel, but with a different link it can be anything between 140 and 200 mm.

"The length is important" Giacomo says, and that's why he chose to go for a long reach and long chainstays. They are planning to offer different dropouts with +2, +4 and +6 cm to make meaningful changes to the frame and not "tiny steps like all the others". The DHsign team says that the long reach and chainstays, paired with the pretty standard 64° head angle means that riders will feel at home right away. The seat tube area is made from carbon and they will offer several options so riders can change the seat angle.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
This frame is all about adjustability.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The rear aluminum rear triangle.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
This version looks much more polished.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
All the details.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
One of the first DHsign products: the Hippo stem.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
DHsign also make these "FixShox" bushings.

Giacomo from DHsign explains the FixShox bushings for rear shocks.

by TEBP
Views: 472    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


- Website: https://dhsign.it/en/
- Instagram: @dhsign.it




DT Swiss

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new DT Swiss 240 DEG hubs

DT Swiss released their new 240 DEG hubs just a few weeks ago, so we stopped at their booth to have a look at them.

While the classic DT Swiss hubs provide between 18 and 54 points of engagement, the new DEG hubs take it up to 90. To achieve this higher number, DT made the ratchet rings considerably bigger, so they also had to re-design the hub shell. Therefore the new system can't be retrofitted into older hubs. However, the bigger ratchets also mean that you can now remove the driveside bearing without having to remove the threaded drive ring, which is a big plus.

Details:
- 28 or 32 spoke count
- Aluminum hub shell
- 4° engagement
- 6-bolt rotor mount
- 90 tooth steel ratchets
- Freehub: XD or Microspline
- 15x110mm / 12x148mm spacing
- Weight: 270g (rear), 140g (front)

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Note the burlier hub shell design.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The teeth are so small you can barely see them.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
DT Swiss had this all-blue Actofive I-Train at their stand, of course decked out with all the latest DT Swiss parts.

- Website: https://www.dtswiss.com/en
- Instagram: @dtswiss




Fraezen

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new Fraezen crankset, chainring and pedals.

If I had to give an award for the best product presentation, I would probably vote for Fraezen (fräsen = machining). Simple idea, perfect execution and really good looking. More important than the self-made wooden displays are the products, and they look good too.

What started last year with a small range (derailleur cage, stem and chainring) is now developing into a larger company. Fraezen brought their prototype pedals and cranks to Riva and it will be interesting to see what else they'll come up with.

Robert started Fraezen to make sturdy derailleur cages, as he and his friends often destroyed the original ones. He's also working on a Transmission compatible version and he says that the pulley placement, pulley size and angles will be very similar to the original, but thanks to the machined unipiece construction it will be much sturdier.

The new "Fussraste" (footrest) pedals have a concave 105 x 110 mm pedal body. Fraezen makes the pins in-house, you can either order a "long" set (7 + 5 mm) or a "short" set (5 + 4 mm). The steel axles are also made in-house.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Unipiece derailleur cages with hybrid ceramic bearings.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The "Block" stems come in the same lengths as fork offsets (37, 44, 51 mm). Matching your stem length to your fork offset brings some advantages according to Fraezen.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The transmission cage is nearly ready.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The "Fussraste" pedals.

- Website: https://www.fraezen.de/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fraezen_parts/




Gamux

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The latest version of the Gamux Sego - you can preorder it now.

Dominic from Gamux admitted that he was a little bit nervous last weekend, as he was in Riva while their DH team was in Fort William and their carbon bikes were at a race in Switzerland. At the same time, this gives you an idea of how far this small(ish) Swiss company has come: designing a CNC machined DH frame that is raced at World Cups is a big feat, but they also made some really nice DC and all-mountain carbon frames along the way and made it look easy.

What you can see here is the very lastest version of the Sego frame, which has an updated rear triangle. It's available for preorder now. A frame kit (including Pinion C1.6i Smarthift gearbox) will cost you 6700 Swiss Francs, full bikes start at 10450 Swiss Francs.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The updated rear end.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://www.gamuxbikes.com/
- Instagram: @gamuxbikes


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Randoms Bike Festival Riva 2024


Author Info:
TEBP avatar

Member since May 15, 2020
41 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
150287 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
103878 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
81848 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
47980 views
Bike Check: Greg Minnaar's Norco Prototype DH Bike at Fort William World Cup
47608 views
More Tech Randoms - Fort William World Cup 2024
45382 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
43855 views
How Tight? Examining the UCI's Clothing Rules for DH Racing
39705 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

33 Comments
  • 44 1
 Tell me more about "variable geometry by penis" and "penis for variable assett".
  • 7 0
 you reckon they're gonna offer a lady's version?
  • 5 0
 ... and the bike is called Enormous!
  • 4 0
 „The length is important“!
  • 2 0
 @fjm35: And apparently they can be linear or regressive.
  • 2 0
 @barp: Linear for insertion, regressive for....ummmm, de-sertion?
  • 3 1
 Man, they just snuck the word penis in there like it aint no big deal. We gonna see the variable volumn breast water bottle holder next? Or the keep it dry vagina tool holster? I'm sure we can match up the word trestical with a deraileur hanger. G spot shifter lever? This bike can go hard all day...
  • 6 0
 They told me that it's the shaft in the central area which has a variable length (no joke) ;-)
  • 1 0
 longest shock at the show, 16 inches of travel
  • 1 0
 @psycln: I was thinking more along the lines of: some of them have a 1:1 ratio, and some of them change ratio when they're under pressure.
  • 3 0
 What does matter is: length times diameter plus weight over girth divided by angle of the tip squared. (Randy Marsh)
  • 1 0
 @kevwhiting: I believe the correct metric is d2f or dick to floor. The greater the d2f the larger shaft angle bridge.
  • 22 2
 Sprints to comments.........'PENIS!'
  • 11 1
 My "penis" was faster than your "penis"... wait, that doesn't sound right...
  • 2 0
 @barp: haha!
  • 18 0
 That Gamux dh bike is so sick
  • 8 0
 Yes, of course we want timed testing of the E-Armageddon. In fact you owe us a proper video on the Grim Donut 2 with Yoann Barelli. With all the boring press releases on grips and handlebars that allegedly have 7.21% more vibration damping you really need some fun content like this!
  • 6 0
 Thanks for the bit about Alutech. I always loved what they were doing and felt they deserved a bit more attention than they were getting.
  • 6 0
 Love the Alutech and Gamux bikes. Pity the bank account absolutely hates them, that bastard!
  • 2 0
 DHsign dude friggin nails it. Penis notes dude has some fun shock mounting options without using a flip chip. While it may look a little funny, it *also* looks like one less source of potential creaking. I like it.
  • 4 0
 Would love to see the Alutech Armageddon vs the pinkbike Grim Donut vs. a current enduro bike
  • 1 0
 "Matching your stem length to your fork offset brings some advantages according to Fraezen."

It just can't, unless you specify the same bar sweep, rise, and roll. But those are variable for every rider and every situation, and they change the effective stem offset, such that the actual grip position relative to the axle can change even with the same stem length between setups.

They might be on to something with the idea that longer offsets need or more forgiving of longer stems, and vice versa, countering the idea that everyone should be on the shortest stem possible. But making those numbers match is just silly.
  • 3 0
 Those aftermarket spherical shock mounts look nice, maybe they will allow more coil shocks to be used on long-yoke bikes
  • 2 0
 That Fraezen chainring reminds me of Profile Racing's Imperial BMX chainrings
www.profileracing.com/product/imperial-41-46
  • 2 0
 That Fraezen chainring.reminds me of the Profile whippet! Brought back some fond memories
  • 3 0
 So much of this Riva stuff is haggard in the best possible way.
  • 4 0
 OMFG Gamux dang wow sano
  • 1 0
 The E-Armageddon should consider reversing its crown to avoid floppy steering.
  • 2 0
 Grim Donut... Eat your Enormeus heart out!
  • 1 0
 There were Sego fr prototypes at the end of 2022; is it coming or not ?
  • 1 0
 interesting approach to the steer tube on that inverted EXT triple.
  • 1 4
 "E-Armageddon tunred some heads" ... right, why don't we just look at Harley-Davidsons? Or any other motorcycle? They have been around for quite a long time and only idiots can think they have anything to do with bicycling ...
  • 1 0
 is Jurgen welded into the furniture?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.049433
Mobile Version of Website