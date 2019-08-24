Live Results - EWS Northstar 2019

Aug 24, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Things are about to get rowdy here in Northstar

The riders are on course for another weekend of EWS racing, stay tuned for live stage results as they come in from California.

Live Stage Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW


STAGE 1

Dimitri Tordo sending it on stage one.

Stage Updates

14:00 pm PDT We are set for two exciting stages as a weekend of racing gets underway in Northstar today. With everything still to play for in the overall title, the riders who can master the dusty and rocky trails can help secure a top result when the series wraps up next month.

14:02 pm PDT Jennifer Makgill currently leads the Pro Women with a time of 6:15.95, she currently leads second-place rider Clare Hamilton by over ten seconds.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Northstar 2019


4 Comments

  • + 3
 Rude, Hill, Maes. This is the show down we’ve been waiting for and the tracks are proper. So stoked for this race. Go fast and go clean.
  • + 1
 Seriously! What a Fun Race to watch unfold, these guys battling it out at #Gnarstar is really cool! Being a Nor Cal Local myself, it'll be really interesting to see how they ride and handle this race on trails I've actually ridden-!!
  • + 1
 Melamed, Masters, then Maes. Gonna be an upset
  • + 1
 not very live

