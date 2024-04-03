Feedback Sports Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary with Limited Edition Pro Mechanic Repair Stand

PRESS RELEASE: Feedback Sports

20 Years of Commitment

20th Anniversary Limited Edition Pro Mechanic Repair Stand

We're celebrating our 20-year anniversary with a Limited Edition, 20th Anniversary Pro Mechanic repair stand. Rendered in gold and platinum anodized aluminum tubes, a 20th anniversary badge, and a machined gold anodized aluminum release button, this repair stand is certain to turn heads. A padded, protective travel bag is included with every repair stand, of which only 1000 have been produced.Feedback Sports was founded in 2004 by Doug and Lisa Hudson, from our home in Golden, Colorado. Our first product was the Alpine Digital Scale, a bike specific scale for precisely measuring bike weight, which still remains in the line. The famous red anodized repair stands were added to the line in 2008, and the tools and Omnium trainers were introduced in 2016.Feedback is still family owned and operated from Golden, Colorado, in the same neighborhood as Yeti, Spot, and Commencal USA. This location is central to some of the best bike riding in the country, if not the world. Every one of the 12 Feedback employees rides and participates in the sport at many levels, with world class road, gravel, and mountain bike rides right outside the front door. And as a small, family owned company, we support many bike advocacy organizations, trail building, and youth cycling programs.Professional mechanics around the world consistently choose Feedback repair stands and tools because of their light weight, compact size, and easy portability. Despite the heavy presence at the Pro Tour, World Cup, and Olympic levels, Feedback products are made for any bike and every rider. Mechanics and cyclists at all levels can benefit from the Feedback design ethos.The new repair stand honors the 20 years of Feedback Sports. The platinum anodized tripod and main tube are accentuated with gold decals and a gold anniversary badge. The telescoping main tube is anodized gold and a matching gold anodized, machined aluminum clamp jaw quick release button completes the look. Every repair stand includes a travel tote bag.Only 1000 of these repair stands have been produced. They are available now from independent bike shops around the world, plus select online retailers and directly from Feedbacksports.com.