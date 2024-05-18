Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

Practice day was pretty quiet in the Szczyrk pits, with careful preparation being taken to make sure everything went as well as possible for the weekend's racing. That was helped by the mega rain storm that rolled through in the afternoon, which took the track from dusty to mudded out in only a couple hours.
Things were decidedly more high-key on Quali day, with huge crowds packing the course and finish corral to keep the energy high. Weather cooperated, the track proved challenging, and we're due for some exciting Finals tomorrow.
The Enduro race wrapped up in the afternoon, with huge crowds all over the course to cheer racers on through the shifting weather. There was fanfare in the pits, and even some concerts for the spectators who stuck around post-podium.
Qualis / Semis
Stoked for tomorrow! Stay tuned for all the race coverage we can bring you.