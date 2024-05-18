Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 18, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
Randoms Round 3
Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup

Practice day was pretty quiet in the Szczyrk pits, with careful preparation being taken to make sure everything went as well as possible for the weekend's racing. That was helped by the mega rain storm that rolled through in the afternoon, which took the track from dusty to mudded out in only a couple hours.
Things were decidedly more high-key on Quali day, with huge crowds packing the course and finish corral to keep the energy high. Weather cooperated, the track proved challenging, and we're due for some exciting Finals tomorrow.
The Enduro race wrapped up in the afternoon, with huge crowds all over the course to cheer racers on through the shifting weather. There was fanfare in the pits, and even some concerts for the spectators who stuck around post-podium.



On my way to Wis a Opening Day.
On my way to Wisła Opening Day.

Great day on the hill for this team. Slawomir in 2nd and Richie in 3rd following up the man of the day Charlie Murray.
Strong day for this team. Slawomir in 2nd and Richie in 3rd behind the man of the day: Charlie Murray.

There are still some privateers making things happen in the world enduro scene.
There are still some privateers making things happen in the world enduro scene.

Whip.
Whip.

Some serious roots were emerging even before the rain started falling.
Some serious roots were emerging on the DH course, even before the rain started falling.

Wild finish on this cross bike.
Wild finish on this cross bike.

It s carbon but you wouldn t know that from a distance.
It's carbon, but you wouldn't know that from a distance.
The chrome-to-rust fade is realistic.
The chrome-to-rust fade is impressively realistic.

Dinner.
My dinner plate.
Also dinner.
And my side salad.

Big speed after this step down.
Big speed after this step down.

photo
Watching folks hook through this inside line was a treat. Matt Walker making it look good.

photo
Lots of trains on course during practice day.

Things got pretty sloppy out there.
Things got pretty sloppy out there.

Giving the fork seals a workout.
Giving the fork seals a workout.

Gross.
Gross.


Qualis / Semis

The Polish crowd certainly knows how to keep the energy up. Seems lots of people own chainsaws here.
The Polish crowd certainly knows how to keep the energy up. Seems lots of people own chainsaws here.

Mobile bike shop.
Mobile bike shop.

I liked the look of this Deviate in the Fox tent - it even has the correct saddle position.
I liked the look of this Deviate in the Fox tent - it even has the correct saddle position.

Absolute unit of a truck for Specialized Gravity.
Absolute unit of a truck for Specialized Gravity.

Anna Newkirk cleaning her Contra before tomorrow s potential mudder.
Anna Newkirk cleaning her Contra before tomorrow's potential mudder.

Lots of nooks and crannies there.
Lots of nooks and crannies there.
All working to actuate the Suntour shock.
All working to actuate the Suntour shock.

An attempt to paint the scale of the final step-down. Not too tall but boy is it a ways out until you catch a nice backside.
An attempt to paint the scale of the final step-down. Not too tall, but boy is it a ways out until you catch a nice transition.

Rakes were present on course to keep things in good shape.
Rakes were present on course to keep things in good shape.

In an attempt to build a world class downhill course the crew here accidentally created architecture.
In an attempt to build a world class downhill course, the crew here may have accidentally created a perfect sundeck.

Code brakes on the Canyon proto is a little surprising considering how many of the other teams have jumped to Mavens.
Code brakes on the Canyon proto is a surprising detail, considering how many of the other teams have jumped to Mavens.

Blackbox Flight Attendant shock on the high pivot Canyon.
Blackbox Flight Attendant shock on the high pivot Canyon.

Another sighting of the mystery Maxxis tire.
Another sighting of the mystery Maxxis tire.
Front and rear on this build.
Front and rear on this build.

Skeleton V10 goes hard.
Skeleton V10 goes hard.

White graphic Schwalbes pair nicely with the all-white Commencal bikes.
White graphic Schwalbes pair nicely with the all-white Commencal bikes.

Some Braking Incas 2.0 in the Commencal privateer pits.
Some Braking Incas 2.0 in the Commencal privateer pits.
These are still a fairly uncommon sight though the company has more cache in the moto world.
These are still a fairly uncommon sight, though the company has more cache in the moto world.

Their DH-focused model features a single piston caliper which can produce a more binary feel.
Their DH-focused model features a single piston caliper, which can produce a more binary feel.
They re also all about the thick rotors with some as beefy as 3mm thick.
They're also all about the thick rotors, with some as beefy as 3mm thick.

Bruni s Black Box. I have no idea what s going on but there you have it.
Bruni's Black Box. I have no idea what's going on, but there you have it.

Hi Boris.
Hi Boris.

An Assegai that you can t have.
An Assegai that you can't have.
And a DHRII that you can t have.
And a DHRII that you can't have.

Two gold forks eyeing each other in the YT pit.
Two gold forks eyeing each other in the YT pit.

Classy black and yellow King hub in the Syndicate pit.
Classy black and yellow King hub in the Syndicate pit.

Subtle trainer bike for the Trek team.
Subtle trainer bike for the Trek team.

Amaury s still running his slender steel stays which makes more sense here now that the cambered sections are getting looser.
Amaury's still running his slender steel stays, which makes more sense here now that the cambered sections are getting looser.

I like the look the bike stands out from the otherwise ubiquitous Supreme silhouette.
I like the look, the bike stands out from the otherwise ubiquitous Supreme silhouette.

Dak s setup counselor on his way home from a very successful Semi-final round. Norton placed first.
Dak's setup counselor on his way home from a very successful Semi-final round. (Norton placed first.)

I heard this year s Beerduro course is all time.
I heard this year's Beerduro course is all time.

These fine specimens might just be the trackside fans of the day.
These fine specimens might just be the trackside fans of the day.
They continued to heckle the stream of cars as spectators drove home.
They continued to heckle the stream of cars as spectators drove home.

Not pictured here is the pile of motorized lawn equipment they brought with.
Not pictured here is the pile of motorized lawn equipment they brought with.

Exodus of the spectators.
Exodus of the spectators.

Rig of the Day.
Rig of the Day.

Plenty of debris carrying onto the final launch ramp at the bottom of the course.
Plenty of debris carrying onto the final launch ramp at the bottom of the course.

Stoked for tomorrow! Stay tuned for all the race coverage we can bring you.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024 EDR Bielsko-Biala 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
191 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
117508 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
62045 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
45893 views
Semi-Final Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
45229 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
37156 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
35567 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
33501 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
32828 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

11 Comments
  • 9 0
 Distinct lack of SRAM advertising on course, I wonder why (if curious look up the polish translation)
  • 3 0
 Would, but I really don’t give a sram.
  • 1 0
 SRAM CEO: Maybe give this one a miss guys.
  • 3 0
 @beingsisyphus: it's a 1st person verb as in "(I am) shitting"
  • 2 0
 What's up with Wisła Opening?
  • 4 0
 Yesterday was Whistler Opening Day, in my mind Wisła and Whistler sound alike.
  • 3 0
 @dariodigiulio: ah, the famous polish Wisłer
  • 1 0
 Need ^ ^ v v > > B A B A cleaner to get that Contra spotless.
  • 1 0
 I swear I know that code, it kept changing itself!
  • 1 0
 Lets getter dooooone!!!
  • 1 0
 Jagr = legend







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.055569
Mobile Version of Website