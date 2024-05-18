Mega Randoms Round 3 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

On my way to Wisła Opening Day.

Strong day for this team. Slawomir in 2nd and Richie in 3rd behind the man of the day: Charlie Murray.

There are still some privateers making things happen in the world enduro scene.

Some serious roots were emerging on the DH course, even before the rain started falling.

Wild finish on this cross bike.

It's carbon, but you wouldn't know that from a distance. The chrome-to-rust fade is impressively realistic.

My dinner plate. And my side salad.

Big speed after this step down.

Watching folks hook through this inside line was a treat. Matt Walker making it look good.

Lots of trains on course during practice day.

Things got pretty sloppy out there.

Giving the fork seals a workout.

Qualis / Semis

The Polish crowd certainly knows how to keep the energy up. Seems lots of people own chainsaws here.

Mobile bike shop.

I liked the look of this Deviate in the Fox tent - it even has the correct saddle position.

Absolute unit of a truck for Specialized Gravity.

Anna Newkirk cleaning her Contra before tomorrow's potential mudder.

Lots of nooks and crannies there. All working to actuate the Suntour shock.

An attempt to paint the scale of the final step-down. Not too tall, but boy is it a ways out until you catch a nice transition.

Rakes were present on course to keep things in good shape.

In an attempt to build a world class downhill course, the crew here may have accidentally created a perfect sundeck.

Code brakes on the Canyon proto is a surprising detail, considering how many of the other teams have jumped to Mavens.

Blackbox Flight Attendant shock on the high pivot Canyon.

Another sighting of the mystery Maxxis tire. Front and rear on this build.

Skeleton V10 goes hard.

White graphic Schwalbes pair nicely with the all-white Commencal bikes.

Some Braking Incas 2.0 in the Commencal privateer pits. These are still a fairly uncommon sight, though the company has more cache in the moto world.

Their DH-focused model features a single piston caliper, which can produce a more binary feel. They're also all about the thick rotors, with some as beefy as 3mm thick.

Bruni's Black Box. I have no idea what's going on, but there you have it.

Hi Boris.

An Assegai that you can't have. And a DHRII that you can't have.

Two gold forks eyeing each other in the YT pit.

Classy black and yellow King hub in the Syndicate pit.

Subtle trainer bike for the Trek team.

Amaury's still running his slender steel stays, which makes more sense here now that the cambered sections are getting looser.

I like the look, the bike stands out from the otherwise ubiquitous Supreme silhouette.

Dak's setup counselor on his way home from a very successful Semi-final round. (Norton placed first.)

I heard this year's Beerduro course is all time.

These fine specimens might just be the trackside fans of the day. They continued to heckle the stream of cars as spectators drove home.

Not pictured here is the pile of motorized lawn equipment they brought with.

Exodus of the spectators.

Rig of the Day.

Plenty of debris carrying onto the final launch ramp at the bottom of the course.

Stoked for tomorrow! Stay tuned for all the race coverage we can bring you.