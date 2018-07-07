Pro Announces Internally Routed 170mm Koryak Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: Pro Bikegear



July 8, 2018 – Broadening the range of Koryak high performance mountain bike dropper posts, PRO launches four new models ranging from 70mm to 170mm in travel and covering seat post diameters between 31.6mm and 27.2mm. Riders looking for a long travel post for enduro bikes, medium travel post for XC racing, or a short travel post for gravel riding can now experience the infinite smooth travel and reliability of the Koryak dropper range.



The Koryak 170mm features internal cable routing and provides a total length of 507mm for large riders. Both the 170mm and 150mm droppers are made from 3D forged lightweight AL2014 alloy and employ a 1-bolt clamp design to mount to the saddle. The 150mm offers both internal cable routing for the neatest setup or external routing for the faster set up, avoiding routing around the bottom bracket.



The lightweight, PRO Koryak 70mm dropper post can be used on XC or gravel bikes with 27.2mm seat post diameters where small drops in the saddle can make the difference between clearing a descent confidently or not at all.



All versions deliver smooth travel and come with a Shimano cable set allowing for adjustment at the dropper post lever. The 170mm and 150mm internally routed posts come with a new 1x left-hand lever whereas the 150mm and 70mm externally routed posts come with universal up/down levers for use with 1x or 2x drivetrains.

Koryak 170

- Internal cable routing

- 30.9 and 31.6 seat post diameters

- Total length of 507mm for maximum range

- 1-bolt clamp design to mount to saddle



Koryak 150

- External or Internal cable routing

- 30.9 and 31.6 seat post diameters

- 1-bolt clamp design to mount to saddle



Koryak 70

- External cable routing

- 27.2mm seat post diameter



All new Koryak dropper post models will be available in October 2018.