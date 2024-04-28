Slack Randoms: MiRiDER's Hope Folding eBike, Downhill VS Moto, Earthed 3 & More

We are unveiling the next generation of humanoid robots—a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications. The new Atlas builds on decades of research and furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots solving the toughest challenges in industry today: with Spot, with Stretch, and now with Atlas. Stay tuned to see what the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot can really do—in the lab, in the factory, and in our lives. — Boston Dynamics