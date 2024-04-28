Slack Randoms: MiRiDER's Hope Folding eBike, Downhill VS Moto, Earthed 3 & More

Apr 28, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
We use Slack as our workplace communication tool at Pinkbike and we have a #randoms channel that we use to share an assortment of videos and stories from all corners of the cycling world and beyond... We thought a couple of the moments from the past week were too good not to share with a wider audience, so here are some of the highlights.



MiRiDER's £2,595 Hope Edition Folding eBike

photo

MiRiDER has launched a new Hope edition of its folding eBike featuring X2 brakes and Evo cranks from the British brand available in the subtle orange colour on the onyx grey bike or if you want something less bright then you can get black Hope parts on the acid green colourway. For the £2,595 price tag, the bike also comes fitted with off-road tires, telescopic seatpost/stem and "pre installed puncture protection fluid."

photo
photo

photo
photo

You can find out more here.


Earthed 3 - Europa


bigquotesThe 2005 MTB World Cup DH race season had only events in Europe, so the same theme followed within this the 3rd Earthed MTB film by Alex Rankin produced for Dirt Magazine, music direction by Tim March.

Rider sections with Fabien Barrel, Nico Vink & Pish, Chris Akrigg, the Barca crew including Oscar Saiz, David Vasquez, Lacondeguy bros, Bernat Guardia. also featuring Hardtails Rule with Peat and Page, Brendog, Bullhead. The first Atherton's at home section. MegaAvalanche with Steve Jones.

World Cups are Vigo, Spain. Willingen, Germany. Schladming, Austria. Pila, Italy. Livigno, Italy (World Champs) and Fort William, Scotland. with Steve Peat winning and riding at home in Sheffield.Alex Rankin


A Bicycle Built for Two



Josh Hill vs Josh Hill at Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series


bigquotesWhat's faster, a moto or downhill mountain bike? Josh Hill came to Monster Energy Pro Downhill at Ride Rock Creek to answer the question with his Stark Varg and Santa Cruz V-10. Watch to the end to see which bike gets the better time.Monster Energy Pro Downhill


Sam Pilgrim Drop Bar Dirt Jumping


bigquotesNot your normal Mountain bike on some bike jumps, Sam Pilgrim shows how it's done.Sam Pilgrim


Attempting the Impossible Loop


bigquotes'Ever since completing the loop back in 2016, I had the idea to cut the top off to do an open loop.'
Jesper Tjäder is back at it again, with yet another seemingly impossible idea to turn into reality. Witness the world's first 'open loop slide' on skis!Red Bull Snow


All New Atlas from Boston Dynamics


bigquotesWe are unveiling the next generation of humanoid robots—a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications. The new Atlas builds on decades of research and furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots solving the toughest challenges in industry today: with Spot, with Stretch, and now with Atlas. Stay tuned to see what the world’s most dynamic humanoid robot can really do—in the lab, in the factory, and in our lives.Boston Dynamics


Hydraulic Press Vs. Giant Ball Bearing


bigquotesToday we crush some giant / huge ball bearings and roller bearing using our 300 ton hydraulic press inside of our bullet proof bunker! We film explosions with chronos 2.1 high speed camera 2000 frames per second and observe the effects on ballistic gel and watermelons!Hydraulic Press Channel



0 Comments







