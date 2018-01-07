VIDEOS

The Sweetlines Jr. Racing Girls Are Rad - Video

Jan 7, 2018
by Kat Sweet  
Sweetlines JR Racing

by Sweetlines
Comments: 1


Two years ago Nyla Stevens (A-Nyla-Lator) and her dad came to me with the idea of expanding beyond coaching programs and taking the next step of promoting girls gravity riding, and so Sweetlines Junior Racing was born. We now have 14 girls ages 8 to 16 racing downhill, enduro, jumping bikes and spreading the love of shred.

Mak Attack showing the team how it s done

The girls did amazingly at the NW Cup series races with 26 podiums, 5 enduro podiums at CDC and Sturdy Dirty, 6 Sugar Showdown podiums with 2 competing with the Pro women, as well as bringing in 5 podiums at Crankworx, Kidsworx in Whistler.

The past two years have been full of progression, laughter, a few tears, and mostly the love of riding.

bigquotesBeing part of this team has taught me to break through stereotypes like that girls are delicate.Syd-Viscous, age 14

bigquotesThrough SJR I have learned how to handle hard things. At one of my races I thought the course looked too hard but I overcame my fear, and at the end of the race I went back for more laps.Slay-Air-Ah, age 9

We also have a big sisters program, partnering each girl with local Pro riders to have as a mentor for the season.

Molly Pop, age 8, says, “my big sister has helped me learn it is about more than winning. It is about doing your best and constantly improving.” Her big sister is pro rider Kaytlin Melvin, who also came up through Sweetlines programs.

I founded Sweetlines 5 years ago, focused on creating community, building confidence, and promoting stewardship for women and kids via mountain biking programs. We want to empower our athletes to rise to their full potential and to promote this exciting, growing sport. We can’t wait to see what the new year will bring, and we’re super excited for the future of women’s riding. Please check out Sweetlines for opportunities to join us on this adventure.

Filming for our new video

Film Project

Sweetlines Jr Racing


26 Comments

  • + 9
 Nice vid, there is so much young talent coming up through the ranks, and it’s great to see girls too, as the more equal the sport becomes the more successful the sport gets.
  • + 7
 That's awesome. I regularly take a group of high school girls out in seven week blocks as part of an enrichment afternoon program. Watching them progress from week to week is great to see. I hope some of the, stick with it after the block is up.
  • + 4
 I'm sure it's very enriching Smile
  • - 2
 as a high school guy can i join in Wink
  • + 6
 @pogan: no
  • + 1
 This sound rapey....
  • + 1
 @Jackson900: lol hahah
  • + 1
 @Jackson900: take that bad mojo and stuff it. @mwart is doing god's work and people like you are making it harder for him. If anything, that kind of comment keeps the average guy away from doing this kind of thing which allows the creeps to get involved instead.
  • + 6
 I have seen full grown men walk down the rock roll into lower Predator. These girls are rocking it!
  • + 1
 Worked my way up to riding the lower rock roll consistently. The lead in to the upper one still screws with me though. But yeah--these girls are killing it!
  • + 7
 And that's how world champions are made!
  • + 5
 Once in a while I come across this group on our local trails and they usually look like they're having more fun than me. Keep up the awesome work Kat!
  • + 5
 Awesome program! Great to see the girls out shredding!
  • + 5
 awesome program! excited to see where these rippers go from here
  • + 3
 dope program !!!,, loved the way the girls all had kools names....dude just excellent to see this
  • + 4
 Great job on the video! Wish I had something like this when I was young.
  • + 1
 When an 11 year old girl wearing a tutu has more skill than you on a bike. And yet I still ride - Mountain Biking is awesome!
  • + 2
 This is f'ing rad...My wife just gave birth to a girl (our first) and I'm in love. Great to see these kinda programs.
  • + 2
 Yayyy! It looks great, all of the video is spectacular!
  • + 1
 One day, with enough practise and training, I too could ride as good as a lil girl......
  • + 1
 I so wish I could get my 8 year old excited about bikes but it's just not her thing. :/
  • + 2
 Where are they riding?
  • + 2
 Tiger Mountian and Duthie Hill Park ; )
  • + 1
 Smiles per hour rate high!
  • + 1
 finaly a video in my tempo....
  • + 1
 Well that made my day

Post a Comment



