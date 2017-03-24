Pinkbike.com
The Ultimate Guide - Taipei Cycle Show 2017
Mar 24, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Taipei Cycle Show 2017
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Handlebar Monster
by
mikelevy
Views: 7,951
Faves:
9
Comments: 2
- Welcome to Taiwan -
We're At The 2017 Taipei Cycle Show
- New Drivetrain Options -
Microshift's $600 Electric Drivetrain Is Nearly a Real Thing
The Alternative 12-Speed Drivetrain?
- New Wheels and Tires -
Is Innova's ITT System The Next Step For Tubeless Tires?
Box Components' New Carbon Wheelset
Carbon Wheels That Cost Less
Quai's Stepped Carbon Rims
Tioga's Prototype Glide G3 Tire
New Tires from Maxxis, WTB and Vee
- New Bikes -
Production Privee's Steel Full-Suspension Bike Might Last Forever
5 Bikes Worth Checking Out
- New Dropper Posts and Suspension Forks -
KindShock Debuts Lightest Full-Travel Dropper Post and New Budget Model
Manitou's New Fat Bike Fork
New Onyx and Beryl Forks From DVO Aim to Lower the Price on High Performance
Here's the Latest Long-Travel 29er Fork
MENTIONS:
@DVOSuspension
,
@Maxxis
,
@SRSuntour
,
@konaworld
,
@Polygonbikes
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 16
aoneal
Plus
(25 mins ago)
No e-bike references. Today is a good day.
[Reply]
+ 1
Verbl-Kint
(9 mins ago)
Surprised not to see new frame designs coming from manufacturers like Astro, Taokas, Kinesis, etc.
[Reply]
+ 1
Narro2
(3 mins ago)
mmm, i always thought handlebars were hydroformed...
[Reply]
