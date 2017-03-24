PINKBIKE TECH

The Ultimate Guide - Taipei Cycle Show 2017

Mar 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Taipei Cycle Show 2017


Handlebar Monster

by mikelevy
Views: 7,951    Faves: 9    Comments: 2




Quai s Stepped Carbon Rims - Taipei Cycle Show




DVO Onyx Fork DVO Beryl Fork





MENTIONS: @DVOSuspension, @Maxxis, @SRSuntour, @konaworld, @Polygonbikes


3 Comments

  • + 16
 No e-bike references. Today is a good day.
  • + 1
 Surprised not to see new frame designs coming from manufacturers like Astro, Taokas, Kinesis, etc.
  • + 1
 mmm, i always thought handlebars were hydroformed...

