Video: Connor Fearon Gets Rowdy on His Hardtail

Jul 1, 2020
Connor Fearon - The Hard Way

Back in May last year, Connor Fearon showed up at a round of the South Australian Enduro series on this carbon Honzo hardtail. After a solid day racing, he would walk away with the win. "That was the first time I had raced my Honzo at an enduro event! I wanted to change things up and even the playing field with my friends who aren’t professional riders."

The few photos that came out of that race didn't quite capture the speed that Connor must have been riding, so when Adelaide's Covid-19 restrictions eased recently, we tasked local filmer Ryan Finlay with capturing Connor's raw speed and skill on board the Honzo. We think It's safe to say that they both nailed it.

"Lots of people think I’m racing a cross country bike but the Honzo is nothing like that. It’s built for going downhill and it was really fast. I think for a lot of the sections the Honzo was faster. It really opened my eyes to what a good hardtail is capable of."

 I owned this bike. It was great, but the alloy Honzo I owned before it was one of the best bikes Iv ever owned. I really really regret selling it. I gave that bike a very hard time and it laughed at everything. I still think about it.....and im on a 170mm 29er enduro now !!!! The only thing is Kona prices in the UK. Got a bit to much this past while. I dont understand it.
  • 1 0
 Love Kona bikes but the price vs spec ratio in the UK is pretty outrageous.
  • 1 0
 Good video. Initially it was either Caldwell or Steel City Media. Almost as if they were trying to sell the next Cotic BFe. Looks British to me though of course I don't mind seeing the world infested with their good taste Smile .
  • 2 0
 Epic, some people might realize one day that for their use a hardtail is more than enough!
  • 2 0
 Hardtail stories popping up everyday now. Donut we care about forward thinking ultra progressive full sussers anymore?
  • 1 0
 legend. . . one of my favorite riders to watch :-) Now I get my trusty hardtail out for a spin
  • 1 0
 WTH.... Is it honzo week ? First the new red steed now this... keep it coming PB. Maybe steel ht's of whistmas ?
  • 1 0
 Rad riding as usual. A dash of phone action in the middle to keep the kids interested. Mighty nice Honzo.
  • 3 2
 Sweet. Who would have thought a hardtail could be downcou ntry Wink
  • 1 0
 Rear tire is screaming on every braking!
  • 1 0
 Is that played in fast forward ?
  • 2 0
 i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/328/854/8d6.jpg
  • 1 0
 Fearon is in fast forward mode himself all the time
  • 1 0
 When HSC LSC HSR LSR Clearly is you..... Send on the Conner!
  • 1 0
 RIP back wheel

