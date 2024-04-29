Video: Classic Sam Hill Clips from Earthed 1 to 5

Apr 29, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesVirtually every clip from Earthed 1-5, stay tuned for more edits and unseen footage on this channel.Alex Rankin


7 Comments
  • 1 0
 Earthed/Sprung introduced a teenage lad from flat Suffolk not just to proper foot out/flat out riding but loads of cool music too. Suddenly made this nerd realise that actually bikes are cool, you don't have to tow the line and like football and that maxxis tyres, TLD kit and flat pedals maketh the man..
  • 3 0
 Earthed and Sam Hill, legendary.
  • 3 0
 Doing the lord's work
  • 3 1
 Earthed... the soundtrack to my youth.
  • 2 0
 Can't believe this isn't the first comment - Sam f@@@ing Hill!!!
  • 2 0
 Flat corner masterclass
  • 1 0
 Is this the holly bible / new testament of mtbiking







