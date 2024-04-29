Watch
Video: Classic Sam Hill Clips from Earthed 1 to 5
Apr 29, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Virtually every clip from Earthed 1-5, stay tuned for more edits and unseen footage on this channel.
Alex Rankin
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Sam Hill
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,067 articles
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
flange2032
(16 mins ago)
Earthed/Sprung introduced a teenage lad from flat Suffolk not just to proper foot out/flat out riding but loads of cool music too. Suddenly made this nerd realise that actually bikes are cool, you don't have to tow the line and like football and that maxxis tyres, TLD kit and flat pedals maketh the man..
[Reply]
3
0
watchtower
(35 mins ago)
Earthed and Sam Hill, legendary.
[Reply]
3
0
bigbluebike
FL
(33 mins ago)
Doing the lord's work
[Reply]
3
1
jimwoodmac
FL
(31 mins ago)
Earthed... the soundtrack to my youth.
[Reply]
2
0
chriss78
(29 mins ago)
Can't believe this isn't the first comment - Sam f@@@ing Hill!!!
[Reply]
2
0
JeanChristopheB
(35 mins ago)
Flat corner masterclass
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
FL
(15 mins ago)
Is this the holly bible / new testament of mtbiking
[Reply]
