Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Jack Moir's Race Run From the Wet, Wild & Snowy Leogang World Champs
Oct 13, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
GoPro from My 6th place World champs race run. Probably the craziest conditions I have ever raced. Snow out of the start gate and super sticky mud down the bottom.
—
Jack Moir
Videos
Riding Videos
Jack Moir
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
DHam
(1 hours ago)
I thought they couldn't record their race runs! Damn if only Reece had recorded his we might actually get to see how he was so fast
[Reply]
8
0
stflood
(1 hours ago)
Ahh the sounds of axle deep mud. The audio adds so much to this video.
[Reply]
2
0
Mattysville
(43 mins ago)
Imagine how gnarly it would have been concentrating in that lower wood section with 1000 people and chainsaws and cowbells.
[Reply]
7
0
Tormy
(48 mins ago)
He is so thoughtless, Jesse takes the time to clear the lens during his runs....
[Reply]
5
0
captaindingus
(39 mins ago)
Melamed would’ve wiped the GoPro
[Reply]
1
0
bryndrew
(25 mins ago)
Truth.
youtu.be/4PL082P3TFE?t=180
[Reply]
2
0
trails801
(43 mins ago)
He made it look like a normal ride. Wow, that is some next level mud. I thought I'd hear him making balancing noises like Claudio does.
[Reply]
3
0
ruckusrider74
(41 mins ago)
I had to remind myself to breath while watching that.....those root sections, wow, mud, ruts, nasty, well done!!
[Reply]
3
0
tomamitai
(1 hours ago)
That was ridiculously impressive.
[Reply]
2
0
panchocampbell
(1 hours ago)
how did that camera stay clean for so long!?!?
great riding in impossible conditions
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(52 mins ago)
Jumpin' Jack flash! What a mud bath! Those stumps look so scary wet. Way to go JM!
[Reply]
2
1
C206
(44 mins ago)
The broadcast of the event looked like tough conditions, but seeing the rider's perspective is much more gnarly! That was slicker than goose poo on a wet board!
[Reply]
2
0
donatmtb
(32 mins ago)
brutal track to ride in these condition. for racing? that's another level!!! well done to all!
[Reply]
2
0
mtb-sf
(57 mins ago)
Well played staying upright. You can hear the mud slowing him down.
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(55 mins ago)
That sounded so gross hahah. Nice work JM!
[Reply]
2
0
nurseben
(54 mins ago)
Wow, what a mess! Some of those gaps were scary consequences.
[Reply]
2
0
BrotherCraig75
(44 mins ago)
Jack is on fire these days!!
[Reply]
2
0
jenksy
(39 mins ago)
Best thing about that is how quiet his bike is!
[Reply]
2
0
bbmbc
(1 hours ago)
Greasy
[Reply]
1
0
bretttippie
Plus
(1 mins ago)
Surfing that mud no problem for Jack!!
[Reply]
1
1
blackpudding
(54 mins ago)
I wonder if that makes him think twice about the switch to enduro...
[Reply]
1
0
FlightlessLobster
(46 mins ago)
macaroni in a pot
[Reply]
1
0
machaut
(42 mins ago)
Sloppy mess!
[Reply]
great riding in impossible conditions
