Video: Jack Moir's Race Run From the Wet, Wild & Snowy Leogang World Champs

Oct 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesGoPro from My 6th place World champs race run. Probably the craziest conditions I have ever raced. Snow out of the start gate and super sticky mud down the bottom.Jack Moir


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jack Moir DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
178598 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
93949 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
68933 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
57698 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
53484 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
51568 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
51211 views
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
50992 views

23 Comments

  • 10 0
 I thought they couldn't record their race runs! Damn if only Reece had recorded his we might actually get to see how he was so fast
  • 8 0
 Ahh the sounds of axle deep mud. The audio adds so much to this video.
  • 2 0
 Imagine how gnarly it would have been concentrating in that lower wood section with 1000 people and chainsaws and cowbells.
  • 7 0
 He is so thoughtless, Jesse takes the time to clear the lens during his runs....
  • 5 0
 Melamed would’ve wiped the GoPro
  • 1 0
 Truth. youtu.be/4PL082P3TFE?t=180
  • 2 0
 He made it look like a normal ride. Wow, that is some next level mud. I thought I'd hear him making balancing noises like Claudio does.
  • 3 0
 I had to remind myself to breath while watching that.....those root sections, wow, mud, ruts, nasty, well done!!
  • 3 0
 That was ridiculously impressive.
  • 2 0
 how did that camera stay clean for so long!?!?

great riding in impossible conditions
  • 2 0
 Jumpin' Jack flash! What a mud bath! Those stumps look so scary wet. Way to go JM!
  • 2 1
 The broadcast of the event looked like tough conditions, but seeing the rider's perspective is much more gnarly! That was slicker than goose poo on a wet board!
  • 2 0
 brutal track to ride in these condition. for racing? that's another level!!! well done to all!
  • 2 0
 Well played staying upright. You can hear the mud slowing him down.
  • 2 0
 That sounded so gross hahah. Nice work JM!
  • 2 0
 Wow, what a mess! Some of those gaps were scary consequences.
  • 2 0
 Jack is on fire these days!!
  • 2 0
 Best thing about that is how quiet his bike is!
  • 2 0
 Greasy
  • 1 0
 Surfing that mud no problem for Jack!!
  • 1 1
 I wonder if that makes him think twice about the switch to enduro...
  • 1 0
 macaroni in a pot
  • 1 0
 Sloppy mess!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009771
Mobile Version of Website