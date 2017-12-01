Win a SRAM GX Eagle™ Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

SRAM Eagle drivetrains

are the only 1x drivetrains that are fully system engineered for optimal performance. Eagle™ drivetrains are designed, tested and proven to deliver the lightest, highest-performing, most durable systems for all riders on any trail.



Eagle™ technology provides an expanded, optimum, gear range that allows you to realize your bike’s potential beyond where it has ever been.



Every

SRAM GX Eagle

component is 100-percent compatible with all levels of SRAM Eagle™ drivetrain systems.



This is Eagle™.



Details:

SRAM GX Eagle™ Trigger Shifter

SRAM GX Eagle Rear Derailleur

SRAM GX Eagle™ Crankset

SRAM XG-1275 Eagle™ Cassette

SRAM GX Eagle™ Chain

