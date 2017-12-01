SPONSORED

Win a SRAM GX Eagle™ Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Prize Details:

SRAM Eagle drivetrains are the only 1x drivetrains that are fully system engineered for optimal performance. Eagle™ drivetrains are designed, tested and proven to deliver the lightest, highest-performing, most durable systems for all riders on any trail.

Eagle™ technology provides an expanded, optimum, gear range that allows you to realize your bike’s potential beyond where it has ever been.

Every SRAM GX Eagle component is 100-percent compatible with all levels of SRAM Eagle™ drivetrain systems.

This is Eagle™.

Details:
SRAM GX Eagle™ Trigger Shifter
SRAM GX Eagle Rear Derailleur
SRAM GX Eagle™ Crankset
SRAM XG-1275 Eagle™ Cassette
SRAM GX Eagle™ Chain


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

3 Comments

  • + 0
 On the first day of christmas, my true love gave to me, a SRAM GX on a Production Privee....
  • + 1
 I forgot all about this!
  • - 1
 Yet another prize that I won't win

