Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
BRAND STORIES
East of the Divide: Riding Alberta's Rocky Mountains
Sep 26, 2018
by
Rocky Mountain Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Crew:
Riders: Noah Brousseau & Matt Monod
Photos and Design by: Robb Thompson &
GRAIN
Words by: Stephen Matthews
Locations:
Jumpingpound Ridge / Cox Hill
Razors Edge
Black Rock
MENTIONS:
@RockyMountainBicycles
@noahbbrousseau
@mattmonod
@robb
@stephen
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
72661 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
56502 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
56501 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
53213 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
50158 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
49288 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
48931 views
The Cutaway Special - Interbike 2018
45190 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 15
WAKIdesigns
(1 hours ago)
HOLY DAMN! I hope you sold this story to PB and RM for lots of money because that is the best editorial I have seen on this page and possibly best online editorial I have ever seen at all. This is above the caliber of printed Dirt from back in the days. I don't know how you guys arranged the trip but it got it all without dorky "bikepacking" twang to it,
Amazing scenery, great riding, pictures speak for the journey and adventure you went through and... NOT A SINGLE PICTURE OF AEROPRESS, STAINLESS STEEL MUG, FIREPLACE AND A TENT!!!
The whole outdoor industry is wondering how did you pull that out. They spend millions on financing trips hippies in super expensive clothing and you delivered material that rivals most of what can be found in magazines.
[Reply]
+ 2
JesseE
(54 mins ago)
I was thinking how I haven't seen a cooler photo essay / editorial since printed BikeMag. I wish I lived closer to the Rockies, they're so damn magical.
[Reply]
+ 1
Tmackstab
(24 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
It wasn't until I finished reading your entire comment that I realised you were being serious lol. Agreed, great article.
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(13 mins ago)
@Tmackstab
: haha. Look, most editorials of this kind show a place that suck balls for riding where scenery and glorification of misery are the only currencies. There is a cliché to them. Then the North of Nightfall thing - huge enterprise, helicopters, yeah cool but who the fk does that? Great that people do it, fine. But what I love about this thing here though: you can see folks who ride well, on what seems as great trails, it still looks magnificient and carries the message of: GET OUT THERE!
It has a human scale to it yet still holds your breath. Cheers!
[Reply]
+ 4
sjc88
(1 hours ago)
Kudos to the photographer who made the riding look as hard as it actually feels. All my pictures make things look lame & easy.
[Reply]
+ 1
leelau
Plus
(28 mins ago)
Robb Thompson with banger after banger. Inspires .
[Reply]
+ 4
timnoyce
(1 hours ago)
This is totally sick. More of this type of content please Pinkbike!
[Reply]
+ 3
rescuetool
(1 hours ago)
Good stuff guys, love these kind of adventure posts. Keep em coming.
[Reply]
+ 2
js11
(1 hours ago)
wow this is amazing. i love the way they did the photographs in this presentation.
[Reply]
+ 1
jibbandpedal
(44 mins ago)
Live in Calgary and have only done one of these three rides, better go to trail forks and add some to the wishlist
[Reply]
+ 1
Alberta66MTB
(34 mins ago)
This is fabulous. We love our area too! If anyone needs a guide, check us out :p.
[Reply]
+ 2
FLATLlNE
(46 mins ago)
Wow. Fantastic images and layout!
[Reply]
+ 2
slish
(46 mins ago)
Goddamn, my photos from Razor's Edge never look that good....nice work.
[Reply]
+ 1
g-42
(22 mins ago)
Holy crap, that's gorgeous. Time to plan a trip.
[Reply]
+ 1
slish
(46 mins ago)
Correction-my photos in general never look that good.
[Reply]
+ 1
R0GUER0B0T
(19 mins ago)
Great pictures, nicely done.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtnmanjake
(28 mins ago)
Beauty work gents!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038258
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
Amazing scenery, great riding, pictures speak for the journey and adventure you went through and... NOT A SINGLE PICTURE OF AEROPRESS, STAINLESS STEEL MUG, FIREPLACE AND A TENT!!!
The whole outdoor industry is wondering how did you pull that out. They spend millions on financing trips hippies in super expensive clothing and you delivered material that rivals most of what can be found in magazines.
It has a human scale to it yet still holds your breath. Cheers!
Post a Comment