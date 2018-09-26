BRAND STORIES

East of the Divide: Riding Alberta's Rocky Mountains

Sep 26, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Riding Alberta s Rocky Mountains with Noah Brousseau and Matt Monod. Photos by robb
Crew:
Riders: Noah Brousseau & Matt Monod
Photos and Design by: Robb Thompson & GRAIN
Words by: Stephen Matthews

Locations:
Jumpingpound Ridge / Cox Hill
Razors Edge
Black Rock

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles @noahbbrousseau @mattmonod @robb @stephen


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
72661 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
56502 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
56501 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
53213 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
50158 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
49288 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
48931 views
The Cutaway Special - Interbike 2018
45190 views

17 Comments

  • + 15
 HOLY DAMN! I hope you sold this story to PB and RM for lots of money because that is the best editorial I have seen on this page and possibly best online editorial I have ever seen at all. This is above the caliber of printed Dirt from back in the days. I don't know how you guys arranged the trip but it got it all without dorky "bikepacking" twang to it,

Amazing scenery, great riding, pictures speak for the journey and adventure you went through and... NOT A SINGLE PICTURE OF AEROPRESS, STAINLESS STEEL MUG, FIREPLACE AND A TENT!!!

The whole outdoor industry is wondering how did you pull that out. They spend millions on financing trips hippies in super expensive clothing and you delivered material that rivals most of what can be found in magazines.
  • + 2
 I was thinking how I haven't seen a cooler photo essay / editorial since printed BikeMag. I wish I lived closer to the Rockies, they're so damn magical.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns It wasn't until I finished reading your entire comment that I realised you were being serious lol. Agreed, great article.
  • + 2
 @Tmackstab: haha. Look, most editorials of this kind show a place that suck balls for riding where scenery and glorification of misery are the only currencies. There is a cliché to them. Then the North of Nightfall thing - huge enterprise, helicopters, yeah cool but who the fk does that? Great that people do it, fine. But what I love about this thing here though: you can see folks who ride well, on what seems as great trails, it still looks magnificient and carries the message of: GET OUT THERE!

It has a human scale to it yet still holds your breath. Cheers!
  • + 4
 Kudos to the photographer who made the riding look as hard as it actually feels. All my pictures make things look lame & easy.
  • + 1
 Robb Thompson with banger after banger. Inspires .
  • + 4
 This is totally sick. More of this type of content please Pinkbike!
  • + 3
 Good stuff guys, love these kind of adventure posts. Keep em coming.
  • + 2
 wow this is amazing. i love the way they did the photographs in this presentation.
  • + 1
 Live in Calgary and have only done one of these three rides, better go to trail forks and add some to the wishlist
  • + 1
 This is fabulous. We love our area too! If anyone needs a guide, check us out :p.
  • + 2
 Wow. Fantastic images and layout!
  • + 2
 Goddamn, my photos from Razor's Edge never look that good....nice work.
  • + 1
 Holy crap, that's gorgeous. Time to plan a trip.
  • + 1
 Correction-my photos in general never look that good.
  • + 1
 Great pictures, nicely done.
  • + 1
 Beauty work gents!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038258
Mobile Version of Website