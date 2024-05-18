Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

After the Timed Training session
, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
Despite a crash during practice, Camille Balanche has come out with incredible speed in qualifying as she leads the elite women by over seven and a half seconds. Balanche looks to be back on top form for round two in Poland with a dominant run controlling the race lead throughout every sector. The fastest qualifier from Fort William, Tahnee Seagrave, slots into second place after losing three and a half seconds to Balanche in just split two. Marine Cabirou completes the top three, 8.365 back. Vali Höll had a drivetrain issue during her run dropping back by 38 seconds in the first split, impressively she still set the fastest split time in sector three.
Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the second round of the 2024 World Cup series.
Results:
Elite Women
1st.
Camille Balanche: 3:27.7782nd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.331 / +7.5533rd.
Marine Cabirou: 3:36.143 / +8.3654th.
Louise Ferguson: 3:37.031 / +9.2535th.
Eleonora Farina: 3:37.180 / +9.402
Elite Men - (Provisional After Top 60 Riders)
1st.
Loris Vergier: 3:01.2962nd.
Dakotah Norton: 3:02.153 / +0.8573rd.
Ronan Dunne: 3:02.676 / +1.3804th.
Loic Bruni: 3:02.998 / +2.4915th.
Troy Brosnan: 3:03.787 / +2.831
Quick Stats:
Full Results:
Elite Women
Semi-Finals Start List:
Elite Women
