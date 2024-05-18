Live Elite Qualifying Results from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After the Timed Training session, the Elite racers are now against the clock to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.

Despite a crash during practice, Camille Balanche has come out with incredible speed in qualifying as she leads the elite women by over seven and a half seconds. Balanche looks to be back on top form for round two in Poland with a dominant run controlling the race lead throughout every sector. The fastest qualifier from Fort William, Tahnee Seagrave, slots into second place after losing three and a half seconds to Balanche in just split two. Marine Cabirou completes the top three, 8.365 back. Vali Höll had a drivetrain issue during her run dropping back by 38 seconds in the first split, impressively she still set the fastest split time in sector three.

Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from qualifying for the second round of the 2024 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:27.778
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:35.331 / +7.553
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:36.143 / +8.365
4th. Louise Ferguson: 3:37.031 / +9.253
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.180 / +9.402


Elite Men - (Provisional After Top 60 Riders)

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:01.296
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:02.153 / +0.857
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 3:02.676 / +1.380
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:02.998 / +2.491
5th. Troy Brosnan: 3:03.787 / +2.831



Quick Stats:

photo


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo


Semi-Finals Start List:

Elite Women

photo



15 Comments
  • 1 0
 Did something happen with the junior men? It’s showing them mid-qualifying the same as the elite men, but it’s clearly just the elite men on track at the moment. Does anyone know if something happened or if it’s just a technical issue?
  • 3 0
 I don't see Bruni in the start list ?
  • 1 0
 I think he is just not listed. there is a 1 minute gap between BROSNAN and PALAZZARI even though they go each 30 sec.
  • 1 0
 @phuq: yes he's on now Wink
  • 3 0
 Oooh the Goats shoulder must be giving him problems......not qualified :o(
  • 1 0
 This is ridiculously tight. the top 70 men are separated by just over 10sec. the difference between not qualifying and podium are just 7 sec.
  • 3 0
 Where can you stream?
  • 2 0
 You can't. Qualis have never been streamed.
  • 1 0
 @commental: And semi ? I d'ont think so but i hope
  • 1 0
 Remind me again how many will be filtered to semi-finals for elite women? Will Vali make it?
  • 3 0
 UCI rulebook 4.11.014

Protected riders to the semi-final are:
1. riders with season long race numbers (i.e. ranked in the top 5 women elite and the top 10 men elite of the final UCI World Cup standings of the previous season)
...

Protected riders to the final are:
1. riders ranked in the top 3 women elite and top 3 men elite of the final UCI World
Cup standings of the previous season
...
  • 1 0
 @gysberts: Thanks! I forgot about the advantages afforded to protected riders!
  • 2 0
 Charlie Hatton and Dylan Levesque on EXACTLY the same time, nuts.
  • 1 0
 Did Asa not start?!
  • 2 0
 Junior qualifying is after elites.







