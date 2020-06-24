Ergon Announces New GD1 Evo Lock-On Grips

GravityControl

Used on the GD1 Evo grips, our original, German-made rubber compound with its amazingly soft feel, excellent damping, long-wearing, and UV stable formulation stays looking good no matter how hard you ride.



Factory Custom

Used on the GD1 Evo Factory grips, Ergon's German-made rubber compound takes high-speed control to the next level. An even softer semi-translucent rubber that sticks to hands and gloves like glue, mutes the hardest hits and provides a very precise tactile feel for laser-like control session after session.

