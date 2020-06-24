Ergon Announces New GD1 Evo Lock-On Grips

PRESS RELEASE: Ergon
Ergon is proud to unveil the latest creation from our team of world-class engineers, scientists, and pro racers, the new GD1 Evo grip series. The purpose-built downhill grips build on the success of the original GD1 grips — the first gravity grip to have a tapered design — where the new GD1 Evo grips feature a superb tactile feel and adhesive-like traction to keep you glued to the bars on the hardest hits and gnarliest drops.
By working together with top professionals like Rémy Métailler and Vali Höll, the GD1 has evolved to provide even more comfort and control in demanding terrain. The GD1 Evo features more damping, better control, and enhanced comfort for more riding fun.
The conical shape of the GD1 Evo plus a cushy thumb zone and finger ridges along the grip's underbelly result in less energy needed to maintain a secure the bars.
GD1 Evo Factory in Frozen Moss / Oil Slick.
Let's talk rubber...
GravityControl
Used on the GD1 Evo grips, our original, German-made rubber compound with its amazingly soft feel, excellent damping, long-wearing, and UV stable formulation stays looking good no matter how hard you ride.
Factory Custom
Used on the GD1 Evo Factory grips, Ergon's German-made rubber compound takes high-speed control to the next level. An even softer semi-translucent rubber that sticks to hands and gloves like glue, mutes the hardest hits and provides a very precise tactile feel for laser-like control session after session.
The GD1 Evo comes in two sizes and is available only in the all-black "Stealth" colorway, while the GD1 Evo Factory comes in two sizes and three colors.
The GD1 is available now at local shops as well as online at World Wide Cyclery
and Ergon Bike USA
.
Using Ergon's GravityControl rubber, the less expensive GD1 is available in two sizes in this Stealth colorway.
2 Comments
Post a Comment