Live Elite XCO Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024

Live Timing



Elite Women



Live Race Updates:



1:15 am PDT: The Elite Women are Off

The Elites are off the line with Alessandra Keller leading off the line.





1:18 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Takes the Lead

Puck Pieterse pushes hard up the first big climb as she looks to lead into the singletrack.





1:20 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Goes First into the Singletrack

Pauline Ferrand Prevot manages to get out in front of Puck Pieterse as she leads down the first technical downhill of the race.





1:22 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Had Created a 6-Second Gap

After powering up a tough rooty climb Pauline Ferrand Prevot has broken away creating a six-second lead on Haley Batten who leads the chasers.





1:23 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Leads After the Start Loop

Going into the first full lap Haley Batten catches the World Champ as the pair now lead Puck Pieterse by two seconds. The top ten riders are split by 24 seconds already.





1:25 am PDT: A Group of 4 Forms at the Front

Puck Pieterse is back in the lead as she is closely followed by Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Haley Batten and Martina Berta.





1:26 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Leads the Chasing Group 11 Seconds Back

Yesterday's XCC winner is 11 seconds back and heading up the chasing group, hunting down the four riders who have broken away.





1:28 am PDT: Martina Berta Dropped by the Leading Trio

Martina Berta has fallen off the front of the race as after a technical climb and descent she is 14 seconds off the pace of the leaders.





1:31 am PDT: Haley Batten Now 9 Seconds Back

It's just Puck Pieterse in touching distance of Pauline Ferrand Prevot as the World Champ is keeping the pace high and doing some real damage on the first full lap.





1:32 am PDT: Alessandra Keller Up to Fourth Place

Alessandra Keller has passed Martina Berta as she is 36 seconds back from the leader.





1:33 am PDT: A Tough Start for Jolanda Neff

Jolanda Neff is back in 59th place and over two minutes back as she looks to be having problems on the first lap.





1:34 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Stalls on a Climb

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is looking very strong on this first full lap but the technical climbs are getting the best of her as she has to stop and restart over a section of roots. Ferrand Prevot is still leading by 10 seconds despite a mistake.





1:37 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Leads After Lap One

Pauline Ferrand Prevot has blown the race apart after the first full lap crossing the line six seconds ahead of Puck Pieterse. Haley Batten is trying to close the gap but she hovers around 20 seconds behind the World Champ. Laura Stigger leads Alessandra Keller as the pair battle for the final two podium spots.





1:40 am PDT: Puck Pieterse Closes in on Pauline Ferrand Prevot

After clearing the tough, technical and rocky climb Puck Pieterse has ridden to within four seconds of the leader. Pauline Ferrand Prevot had to get off and walk this section giving away over five seconds to Pieterse.





1:42 am PDT: Haley Batten Caught by the Chasing Group

Haley Batten has been reeled back in by the first chasing group of Alessandra Keller and Laura Stigger. The new group of three are 36 seconds behind Pauline Ferrand Prevot.





1:45 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Extends her Lead

Pauline Ferrand Prevot looks unbeatable on the climbs as she powers through the middle section's climb to rebuild her lead to 17 seconds against Puck Pieterse.





1:50 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Starts Lap Three 17 Seconds Ahead

Pauline Ferrand Prevot can't seem to lose Puck Pieterse as the 2023 series champion is still close to the race leader. With continuing issues clearing the technical climbs, Ferrand Prevot will want to keep a strong lead against Pieterse who is not having any trouble with these sections.





1:52 am PDT: Haley Batten Now in Fifth

Haley Batten has fallen off the chasing group of Alessandra Keller and Laura Stigger as the pace picks up in the battle to close the 20-second gap to Puck Pieterse.





1:53 am PDT: Candice Lill in Sixth Place

Candice Lill is having a great race as she is closing in on Haley Batten as a battle starts for the final podium position.





1:56 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot has a Lead of 36 Seconds

Pauline Ferrand Prevot is showing no signs of slowing down as she pushes Puck Pieterse 37 seconds back by the mid-point of lap three. The top six are now split by one minute.





2:00 am PDT: Pauline Ferrand Prevot Walks the Big Technical Climb

Pauline Ferrand Prevot decides to get off and walk a climb that has caught her out on past laps. It doesn't make much of a difference to her lead as she only loses around three seconds to Puck Pieterse.





2:01 am PDT: Haley Batten Back in 3rd Place

Haley Batten has ridden back to third place as she is looking stronger after faltering at the start of lap three. Batten and the chasing group are just a couple of seconds behind Puck Pieterse.





2:11 am PDT: The Chasing Group Can't Pull Back Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Despite the best efforts of Alessandra Keller the gap to the race leaders remains at 50 seconds. With only two laps remaining it looks increasingly unlikely anyone will catch Pauline Ferrand Prevot.







The third Elite XC World Cup of the year is now underway at Nove Mesto, stay tuned for live results and updates.