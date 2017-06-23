Fox Offers Fork Top-Cap Sockets and Seal Drivers

Fox is now offering a new series of top cap sockets and seal drivers for shop and consumer use. The top cap sockets use a common 3/8" square drive wrench and are available in 26mm (32 Series forks), 28mm (34 Series forks), and 32mm (36 and 40 Series forks) sizes. To order, call the Fox distributor in your country.
Top-Cap Sockets: Made of 7000 series aluminum, the 6-point socket has no lead-in chamfer and a low-profile design for a precision fit that minimizes scarring. They feature external knurling to increase finger grip and a durable anodized and laser etched finish. Top cap sockets are $25 each
.
Seal Drivers: The Delrin seal drivers match all of our seal sizes: 32mm, 34mm, 36mm, and 40mm. Centering off the upper bushing, they guide the seal in straight for a perfect install every time. Seal drivers are $30 each.
