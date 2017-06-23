USER GENERATED

Fox Offers Fork Top-Cap Sockets and Seal Drivers

Jun 23, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
Fox Top cap sockets and seal drivers.
Fox is now offering a new series of top cap sockets and seal drivers for shop and consumer use. The top cap sockets use a common 3/8" square drive wrench and are available in 26mm (32 Series forks), 28mm (34 Series forks), and 32mm (36 and 40 Series forks) sizes. To order, call the Fox distributor in your country.




Top-Cap Sockets: Made of 7000 series aluminum, the 6-point socket has no lead-in chamfer and a low-profile design for a precision fit that minimizes scarring. They feature external knurling to increase finger grip and a durable anodized and laser etched finish. Top cap sockets are $25 each
Fox aluminum top cap socket
.

Seal Drivers: The Delrin seal drivers match all of our seal sizes: 32mm, 34mm, 36mm, and 40mm. Centering off the upper bushing, they guide the seal in straight for a perfect install every time. Seal drivers are $30 each.
Fox Delrin seal driver


Purchase yours at Fox Racing Shox

6 Comments

  • + 1
 They really should have made two seal drivers, one that has 32 on one side, 34 on the other, and one that is 36/40. I have a 36 and a 40 and I'm not paying 60 for seal drivers, but I would probably buy one for $30 that took care of both. Guess I gotta bug the shop guy here at work Smile
  • + 5
 Ummm - this is about 10 years too late.
  • + 3
 No kashima coated socket?
  • + 1
 i got the socket set from park tool which includes these same sizes. but i'd definitely buy these again if they were kashima coated haha #kashlife
  • + 1
 has someone broken fox? i would have expected these to be $100 each, not $25 and $30 as that's pretty reasonable considering the price of a fork.
  • - 1
 Do they come in Abbey Bike Green?

Post a Comment



