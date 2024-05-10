Isabeau Courdurier Announces She Will Take a Break in 2025

I'm not going to retire soon, but I'm having a break next season for sure because I'd like to get more time for me and to have a family. So that's definitely the last time we see me at this level in Finale, because I know obviously I might be less selfish in the future if it happens. I hope for my kid. But it's quite special. It's going to be a lot of emotions. Enrico know how I am and I'm a very emotional rider, so it will feel special, maybe a little bit of magic into it because I'm riding with fire and passion since so much time now and I like to get close to people. So yeah, it's my last season as a full-time professional racer, but I would definitely love to come back after my break with more fire for sure. — Isabeau Courdurier