Isabeau Courdurier Announces She Will Take a Break in 2025

Isabeau Courdurier will be attempting to secure a fourth overall EDR World Cup title in 2024 and surpass Cecile Ravanel's record, before taking a break in 2025. She announced in the rider press conference
that she will be taking a break after the 2024 season to allow more time for herself and to have a family.
She had the following response when asked whether 2024 going to be the last time we see her on the start line:
|I'm not going to retire soon, but I'm having a break next season for sure because I'd like to get more time for me and to have a family. So that's definitely the last time we see me at this level in Finale, because I know obviously I might be less selfish in the future if it happens. I hope for my kid. But it's quite special. It's going to be a lot of emotions. Enrico know how I am and I'm a very emotional rider, so it will feel special, maybe a little bit of magic into it because I'm riding with fire and passion since so much time now and I like to get close to people. So yeah, it's my last season as a full-time professional racer, but I would definitely love to come back after my break with more fire for sure.—Isabeau Courdurier
With role models like Rachel Atherton, Ines Thoma, and Catharine Pendrel
to draw from, we have no doubt that the 30-year-old French rider will be able to return to the sport after her break if she decides to and we look forward to seeing how 2024 plays out.