Isabeau Courdurier Announces She Will Take a Break in 2025

May 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Isabeau Courdurier will be attempting to secure a fourth overall EDR World Cup title in 2024 and surpass Cecile Ravanel's record, before taking a break in 2025. She announced in the rider press conference that she will be taking a break after the 2024 season to allow more time for herself and to have a family.

She had the following response when asked whether 2024 going to be the last time we see her on the start line:

bigquotesI'm not going to retire soon, but I'm having a break next season for sure because I'd like to get more time for me and to have a family. So that's definitely the last time we see me at this level in Finale, because I know obviously I might be less selfish in the future if it happens. I hope for my kid. But it's quite special. It's going to be a lot of emotions. Enrico know how I am and I'm a very emotional rider, so it will feel special, maybe a little bit of magic into it because I'm riding with fire and passion since so much time now and I like to get close to people. So yeah, it's my last season as a full-time professional racer, but I would definitely love to come back after my break with more fire for sure.Isabeau Courdurier

With role models like Rachel Atherton, Ines Thoma, and Catharine Pendrel to draw from, we have no doubt that the 30-year-old French rider will be able to return to the sport after her break if she decides to and we look forward to seeing how 2024 plays out.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Enduro Racing Isabeau Courdurier


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,379 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
163975 views
Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
106177 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
83381 views
4 Tech Takeaways From the Fort William DH World Cup
55435 views
Extra Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2024
54969 views
Frameworks DH Bikes Stolen in Milton Keynes, UK
43354 views
Day 1 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024
39032 views
[UPDATED] Junior Results & Overall Standings from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
35079 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

5 Comments
  • 7 0
 She deserves more hype for being on top for a long time. Oh yeah she's not a YouTuber and her sport is impossible to watch...
  • 3 0
 o7
  • 2 0
 She wants to probably grow up and have a family
  • 3 1
 Mom Power!!!
  • 1 0
 Good for her. Seriously under rated rider too







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045636
Mobile Version of Website