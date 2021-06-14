Nina Hoffmann Chose Not to Race in Leogang Following Concussion Symptoms

First of all: I’m ok and I feel quite good today (way better than expected!).



What happened: I went for practice yesterday morning and was really motivated to bring down some good last runs before finals. Weather was good, track got dryer, body felt awesome. But I shouldn’t have fun that long. Right in the first part of the track 'the pink stone' took me out of the game. Got a massive kick on my backwheel and couldn’t avoid falling over the bars. They said I landed down in the berm, hands and head first



I totally destroyed my helmet - thanks Bluegrass for saving my head another time! I showed light symptoms of concussion (milliseconds of blackout, metallic taste, light dizziness), so my first reaction straight away was: I’m not gonna race! Then I went for physio to get checked (huge thank you to Laura Robson for everything ) and we got my body back in a good state - no dizziness, no blurry vision or sickness at all.



So one hour before my race run I felt like: YES, I can do that, I’m ready for it! Headphones on, up the hill and on the bike for warm up. During pedalling I went mentally through the track to get me ready to race, but when I came to the first stump section my heart rate popped up and I started to cry. I just realised: Nope, you’re not ready for that! Your body can’t handle this gnarly track right now. You haven’t done one full practice run at all this morning. You don’t even know how the lower wood section will look like! Nina, you’re so stupid, stop doing this! Yep, and then I stopped.



You can’t imagine what a strange feeling it was to step into the gondola downwards... I know it was the right decision, I don’t regret it at all. But it’s crazy that it took me till the last 30mins before my race run to finally make that decision. A completely new feeling, which I never had before. But I’m somehow glad that I experienced that. These are the moments that make you stronger. I want to thank everyone who supported me yesterday during these hours! Especially Jenbike.



Next plan? Take it easy and listen to the body. Drive to Innsbruck for Crankworx but decide on Thursday if I’m gonna race or just watch. — Nina Hoffmann