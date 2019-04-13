Pivot's Prototype 29er DH Bike and the Most Custom V10 Ever? - Sea Otter 2019

Pivot's prototype 29er Phoenix downhill bike that's being tested by Bernard Kerr. Pivot's prototype 29er Phoenix downhill bike that's being tested by Bernard Kerr.

Details include a set of geometry-adjusting inserts (left) and a shapely backside to the seat tube for added tire clearance (right). Details include a set of geometry-adjusting inserts (left) and a shapely backside to the seat tube for added tire clearance (right).

Rie:sel Design was rolling around Sea Otter with this custom painted V10 that had everyone reaching for their cameras. Rie:sel Design was rolling around Sea Otter with this custom painted V10 that had everyone reaching for their cameras.

Custom paint and carbon dials might be the zenith of bike dorkery. I want both. Custom paint and carbon dials might be the zenith of bike dorkery. I want both.

Alta Rack builds its sturdy carriers in Utah, and you can choose from four or six-bike models. Alta Rack builds its sturdy carriers in Utah, and you can choose from four or six-bike models.

You can even get a fold-down table that's supported by straps, and the trays are adjustable from side to side for the most clearance possible. You can even get a fold-down table that's supported by straps, and the trays are adjustable from side to side for the most clearance possible.

Pivot's Rupert Chapman was spotted at Crankworx Roturua on an aluminum prototype 29er downhill bike only a few weeks back, and now they've shown up at Sea Otter with a carbon fiber version that Bernard Kerr has been riding. This one isn't production - that's still a ways out - but it sure looks like its ready to go.The suspension is still a dual-link layout from Dave Weagle, of course, but the shock is driven by a short link that's tucked up into the middle of the seat tube rather than a yoke that wraps around the frame. There's also a set of offset inserts at the upper link that can be rotated to adjust the new bike's geometry, although there's no word on if that's just to tune the proto's geometry or if it'll make it to production. It's probably light as hell, too; the last Pivot downhill bike we had in for testing weighed just 34lb!Speaking of downhill bikes, this 2016 Santa Cruz V10 was done up by Rie:sel Design with a custom paint job that might be green, blue, or brown depending on the light and what angle you're looking at it from. Both the Fox 40 and carbon Stuhl seat received the same treatment as well.Rie:sel has a catalog full of colorful frame protection, too, but it was the Hopp carbon fiber air cap and damper adjustment dial that caught my eye. They're probably a smidge lighter than the stock alloy knobs but let's be honest with ourselves for once and admit that it's not really about that, is it? Of course not. Hopp is a German company that offers very light, very expensive carbon hop-up parts to save grams from a bunch of different places on your bike.The goal of the Alta Rack is to make sure that the only part of your bike that's touching it is the tires. Instead of frame or tire-grabbing arms, the front wheel slots into a basket and the rear is strapped down to the lower crossbar. There are other racks that take the same approach, but the Alta has a few features that are worth checking out, especially the adjustable trays.A dial on the underside of each tray can be backed off to let you move each one side to side, so there shouldn't ever be any bad touching between bikes, and the trays come in a few different sizes that'll play nice with wheels from 20" to 29" in diameter and all tire widths.The thing looks burly, too, with large square steel tubes, huge hardware, and hitch that's angled upward for extra ground clearance. Optional bolt-ons include a repair stand that slots into an adapter on the rack's face, and a fold-down storage tray/table that's supported by two tie-downs. Each rack is manufactured in Utah, and the four-bike version pictured here goes for $985 USD. If you have more friends than me, you can pick up the six-bike model for an extra $200 USD.