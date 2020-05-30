Pinkbike.com
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks
May 30, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
We have already quizzed your knowledge of
head badges
,
DH riders
and
Rampage results
. But can you figure out the location of these 15 World Cup tracks from five photos showing off parts of each track?
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
Answer
How many did you get right?
0-5
6-10
11-14
15
Responses: 9 Faves: 0 Comments: 0
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Ultimate Nerd Quiz
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126619 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
79101 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
59790 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
51274 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
49675 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
47214 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
42137 views
CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike vs Mountain Bike, E-bikes vs Gravel Bikes, and Lego Bikes
39972 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Legis
(1 mins ago)
This is quite fun, i knew the location's country for all of them, just could not remember all of the venues names
